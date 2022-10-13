Medibank Suffers a ‘Cyber Incident’ But Says Customer Data is Still Safe

Now that what constitutes a data breach needs no explaining to your parents, we can start this article by simply saying Medibank is the latest victim in what’s sure to be the next in many, many more cyber incident notifications.

Medibank on Thursday published a notice (the latest entry in its website’s press release section is informing you to eat your vegetables, so if you’re looking for it, it’s over here) informing shareholders it had fallen victim to a ‘cyber incident’.

It said that in response to this incident, the organisation took immediate steps to contain it, and engaged specialised cybersecurity firms.

Unlike the Optus data breach we’re all familiar with by now, Medibank said at this stage, there is no evidence that any sensitive data, including customer data, has been accessed.

“As part of our response to this incident, Medibank will be isolating and removing access to some customer-facing systems to reduce the likelihood of damage to systems or data loss,” it wrote.

This means if you are trying to log into any online accounts you have with Medibank, you won’t have much luck. Medibank has also taken its AHM and international student policy management systems offline as a result of the cyber incident.

“I apologise and acknowledge that in the current environment this news may make people concerned,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said.

“Our highest priority is resolving this matter as transparently and quickly as possible.

“We will continue to take decisive action to protect Medibank Group customers and our people.”

Investigations into the cyber incident are ongoing, and Medibank said it will provide regular updates.

“We recognise the significant responsibility we have to the people who rely on us to look after their health and wellbeing and whose data we hold,” Koczkar added.

“We are working around the clock to understand the full nature of the incident, and any additional impact this incident may have on our customers, our people and our broader ecosystem.”

While Medibank has said there is nothing that customers need to do, you can reach out if you’re concerned or need to do Medibank-related things, by calling 13 23 31 until the organisation gets a dedicated website page live.