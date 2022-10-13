Mathilda: The Musical’s First Trailer Is Revolting (in a Good Way)

Astonishingly, you are looking at a picture of Dame Emma Thompson. I know, I can scarcely believe it either, but this is just part of the magic of Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning, internationally successful musical of Mathilda, based on the beloved children’s tale by Roald Dahl about a little girl with telekinesis who gets forced into a horrifying boarding school run by the even more horrifying character played by Thompson.

If you don’t know Mathilda the book — which was also turned into an excellent 1996 movie directed by Danny DeVito — it has the same sort of darkness found in Dahl’s books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach. Mathilda is a precocious, brilliant five-year-old who is neglected by her awful, abusive parents until, after a few pranks, they send her to a boarding school run by the even more awful Miss Trunchbull; there, Mathilda befriends the nice teacher Miss Honey (here played by Lashawna Lynch) and discovers she has telekinesis, which she uses to protect herself and other students from Trunchbull’s cruelty. It’s a lot more fun than it may sound!

The musical adaptation, which debuted in Stratford-Upon-Avon in 2010, was and is a bona fide hit, winning a then-record number of seven Olivier Awards and since playing in countries across the world, in no small part thanks to critically acclaimed songs like “Revolting Children.” So it’s no wonder Netflix decided to scoop up a movie version, whose trailer debuted today:

I honestly cannot get over the fact that that’s Emma Thomspon as Trunchbull. I have nothing clever to say about this, it’s just… wow. Right?!

Mathilda: The Musical hits Netflix on December 25, a clear indicator that the streamer believes a lot of families will be happy to spend their Christmas days watching it together. They’re probably right!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.