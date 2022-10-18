The Ultimate Marvel Binge: How Long Does It Take To Watch Everything in the MCU?

Ever since Disney+ entered the playing field, we’ve been spoiled for choice with Marvel content. The streaming service’s arrival also offers many a chance to go through an entire MCU rewatch, with nearly all the films and series conveniently in one place. If you’re considering taking on one of these rewatches yourself, you may wonder how long it will take.
We’re here to get the maths out of the way for you. Let’s figure out just how long it takes to watch every Marvel movie and series.
What is the runtime of every movie and series?
Let’s start by breaking down the time needed for every Marvel movie and show that is part of the MCU. I’ve placed the titles in release order rather than chronologically and gathered their runtimes as per IMDb.
- Iron Man – 126 minutes
- The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes
- Iron Man 2 – 124 minutes
- Thor – 115 minutes
- Captain America: The First Avenger – 124 minutes
- The Avengers – 143 minutes
- Iron Man 3 – 130 minutes
- Thor: The Dark World – 112 minutes
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 136 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy – 121 minutes
- Avengers: Age of Ultron – 141 minutes
- Ant-Man – 117 minutes
- Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes
- Doctor Strange – 115 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 136 minutes
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes
- Thor: Ragnarok – 130 minutes
- Black Panther – 134 minutes
- Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes
- Ant-Man and the Wasp – 118 minutes
- Captain Marvel – 123 minutes
- Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes
- Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes
- WandaVision – (9 episodes) 357 minutes
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – (6 episodes) 324 minutes
- Loki – (6 episodes) 297 minutes
- Black Widow – 134 minutes
- What If…? – (9 episodes) 315 minutes
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 132 minutes
- Eternals – 157 minutes
- Hawkeye – (6 episodes) – 294 minutes
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 148 minutes
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 126 minutes
- Moon Knight – (6 episodes) – 287 minutes
- Thor: Love and Thunder – 119 minutes
- Ms Marvel – (6 episodes) – 271 minutes
- I Am Groot (5 episodes) – 25 minutes
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (9 episodes) – 300 minutes
- Werewolf By Night – 54 minutes
Here are some interesting statistics out of all that, if you’re interested:
- Longest Marvel movie: Avengers: Endgame
- Shortest Marvel movie: Tied between Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk
- Longest Marvel series: WandaVision (9 episodes)
- Shortest Marvel series: Ms Marvel (6 episodes)
How long does it take to binge-watch all of the MCU?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands at 37 different titles, with many more on the way. Be prepared, this is not a binge-watch to take lightly.
By my calculations, the total of all the above runtimes adds up to be: 6311 minutes.
That’s about 105 hours of Marvel movies and TV series to watch. Watching them back to back with no breaks would take over 4 days.
That’s a whole lot of Marvel.
Dozens more projects will soon be added to this list, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022. So make sure you’re up to date before those come out!
If you need help finding where to stream all these MCU projects, we’ve got a guide that will help you. As for which movie is the best? That’s a different debate.
What about other Marvel projects?
With Disney reacquiring the rights to many of the projects under the Marvel Studios umbrella, a lot of titles are suddenly in the same realm as the MCU, although many aren’t considered “canon” just yet.
If you want to watch everything Marvel, we’ve broken down some more runtimes below.
The Defenders Saga
- Daredevil – (39 episodes) 2099 minutes
- Jessica Jones – (39 episodes) 2029 minutes
- Luke Cage – (26 episodes) 1467 minutes
- Iron Fist – (23 episodes) 1252 minutes
- The Defenders – (8 episodes) 400 minutes
- The Punisher – (26 episodes) 1384 minutes
The total time to watch The Defenders saga comes out at 8631 minutes, which is roughly 144 hours. That’s more than the entire MCU!
If you need the proper watch order for these (ex) Marvel Netflix series, you can find that here.
Agents of SHIELD
I can’t believe I lost so much of my life figuring this out, but here it is, the runtimes for all of Agents of SHIELD:
- Agents of SHIELD season 1 – (22 episodes) 978 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 2 – (22 episodes) 983 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 3 – (22 episodes) 981 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 4 – (22 episodes) 977 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 5 – (22 episodes) 975 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 6 – (13 episodes) 576 minutes
- Agents of SHIELD season 7 – (13 episodes) 573 minutes
In total, that comes to 6043 minutes which is roughly 101 hours.
Agent Carter
Let’s not forget Agent Carter, featuring Hayley Atwell as her character Peggy Carter from the Captain America movies. There were only two seasons of this one which come out at:
- Agent Carter season 1 – (8 episodes) 349 minutes
- Agent Carter season 2 – (10 episodes) 445 minutes
The total watch time for this one is a more manageable 794 minutes or just over 13 hours.
We’ll continue adding to this list as more Marvel projects are released, so keep checking for updated runtimes.
Until then, enjoy your Marvel movie and TV show binge-watch! Once you’re done there you can weigh up how long a Star Wars marathon will take you.
This article has been updated since its original release date.