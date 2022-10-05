Made By Google: How to Watch and What Pixel Fans Can Expect

Good news, Pixel fans: Google’s other yearly event where it reveals the next generation of its phones and mobile tech has been announced.

Separate from Google I/O, Google’s October event will showcase the Pixel 7 and the upcoming Pixel Watch, as revealed in a teaser Tweet from Google itself.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

Here’s what we know about Made By Google 2022.

When is the Google October event?

Google’s October showcase, titled Made By Google, will take place on October 6 at 10am ET. For Aussies, that’s 12am on October 7 AEDT, 11.30pm on October 6 ACST and 10pm on October 6 AWST. Yep, overnight. It’s a live broadcast without a physical component.

How do I watch the Google event?

You can watch Made By Google online from the Google website. It will also likely stream to YouTube.

What will we see at the Google event?

With the earlier tweet, we’ve basically had much of the tech that will be shown at the event confirmed for us. But here’s another, more recent teaser.

It's all coming together! Watch to see the latest additions to our family of devices.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle '22 tomorrow at 10am ET: https://t.co/DOFG0pz5LJ pic.twitter.com/OEVePzNXu2 — Google Pixel (@GooglePixel_US) October 5, 2022

The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will headline the event, as will the Pixel Watch.

Google is iterating on the current design language of the Pixel phone with a tweak to the camera module. Instead of a black shade spanning the entire length, the camera bar matches the trim of the phone while the lenses — dual on the Pixel 7 and trio on the Pro — are discreet outlines. This gives a more luxurious appearance to this recycled polished aluminium and glass device, or at least that seems to be the intention.

Google tells us the Pixel 7 will run on a second-generation Tensor chip and promises improvements to the camera, performance and speech. It should bring more “heavy AI breakthroughs” across speech recognition, photography capabilities and more of what the company’s been tuning its flagships to do.

As for the Pixel Watch, Google has been a bit tight-lipped about its reveal.

After so many leaks and waves of copious speculation, Google announced the existence of the Pixel Watch. The company teased it during its Google I/O 2022 keynote, though it wasn’t available.

Android fans have been waiting with bated breath for this smartwatch. After Google introduced Wear OS 3 at last year’s developer conference, folks had hoped that it meant new Google-led watches were on the horizon. But thus far, only Samsung has delivered a worthy smartwatch running a (hybrid) version of Wear OS 3.

When is the next Google event?

Google’s next event will likely be Google I/O in May 2023, the same month the 2022 event took place. This event will likely show off OS-focused announcements like Android updates, revealing less hardware than the Made By Google showcase.