Gizmodo Movie Night: A List of Scream Queens I Love

In case you, for whatever reason, don’t know, Halloween is upon us. As there are many, many scary horror movies you can watch, here are a few suggestions based on some incredible performances by notable scream queens.

Halloween is a special holiday for Gizmodo Movie Night because it marks one of the first ones I ever did when I took over the series a year ago. It was a list of campy horror movies that are near and dear to my heart. You can check that out here.

This year, however, I’m dedicating my Halloween movie list to iconic scream queens and my favourite movie they’ve done. So let’s get into it.

For those who don’t know, a scream queen is an actress who is influential in horror films. This could be through a notable character or having recurring roles in one franchise or appearing in many different horror movies.

Iconic scream queens

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween

You can’t write a list of scream queens and not start it off with the legend herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Not only has Jamie Lee Curtis forged her own horror status with a plethora of incredible movies but she also comes from scream queen royalty.

Curtis’ mother, Janet Leigh is considered one of the first scream queens as she portrayed Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Jamie, who famously hates horror movies, is the face of one of the most recognised film franchises Halloween. In it, she plays Laurie Strode who is continuously stalked by serial killer Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis has also played the role for 40 years, which is pretty impressive.

All Halloween movies (except the one currently in cinemas) are currently streaming on Stan.

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Us is my favourite Jordan Peele movie and has one of my favourite actresses Lupita Nyong’o in it.

While Lupita’s role as Adelaide/Red in Us is iconic enough to warrant a scream queen status, she also starred in Little Monsters which is an incredible horror zombie movie.

The part I think is most impressive about Lupita’s role in Us is that she plays both the victim and the aggressor incredibly well. The range she has in the one movie is better than most actors have in their careers, we have to stan.

Us is currently streaming on Binge.

Keke Palmer – Nope

There are very few people I love more on this earth than Keke Palmer. I loved her back when she was a Nickelodeon legend in True Jackson VP.

Keke Palmer has starred in a bunch of different scary horror/thriller movies and shows that are incredible, that being Scream Queens and Animal. But the one that stands out the most to me is her role in one of this year’s best movies, Nope.

Emerald is probably one of the most relatable characters in a horror movie. Not only is she the funniest character in Nope, but she’s also incredible at making the audience both relaxed and stressed at the same time. It’s a weird sensation but I don’t hate it.

Nope is currently available to purchase on Apple TV.

Neve Campbell – Scream

Nothing will ever come close to my adoration and love for the Scream movies.

I could have put Courtney Cox on this list who plays icon Gale Weathers but Neve Campbell is the face of the franchise so it would be wrong of me not to include her.

Neve Campbell’s role as Sidney Prescott is nothing but sheer perfection. She plays the final girl flawlessly and has earned her title as a scream queen.

The Scream movies have put Neve through it over the years. I can’t imagine how taxing it would be to be attacked by so many different killers all the time.

All Scream movies are currently streaming on Stan.

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Aussie legend and scream queen icon, Toni Collette has a long list of scary horror movies that are worthy of this position. However, I just can’t overlook how good she is in Hereditary.

Potentially one of the most fucked movies I’ve ever watched, Hereditary is one of my favourite horror films of the past decade.

It’s actually hard to put into words how the movie made me feel but I can confirm that Toni Collette was my favourite part of the film.

I know this is a bit weird, but I actually would love to have Annie as a mother. I just think it would be fun.

Hereditary is currently streaming on Binge or Netflix.

Amandla Stenberg – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Listen, I know Amandla isn’t technically a scream queen yet but I think they’re on their way to becoming one.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is in my top three movies of the year because it’s simply a perfect campy horror that is outrageously Gen Z.

Amandla is a superstar in this scary movie and if they keep up with more iconic horror movies, they will earn the scream queen status.

I wanted to count The Hunger Games as a scary movie she was in but my colleagues disagreed (rude).

Bodies Bodies Bodies is currently available for purchase on Apple TV.

