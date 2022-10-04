Is the Next Spawn Movie Finally Happening?

McKenna Grace won’t return as a young Carol Danvers in The Marvels, but she’d really like to. Tenoch Huerta discusses Namor’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, take a peek at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To me, my spoilers!

The Nun 2

Deadline reports Taissa Farmiga will reprise her role as Sister Irene in The Nun 2.

The Marvels

However, McKenna Grace revealed she was not asked to return as the young Carol Danvers in The Marvels during a recent interview with Comic Book.

Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honoured. Hey, that’d be cool.

Spawn

According to Todd McFarlane on Twitter, you can expect some “huge” news regarding his long-promised Spawn reboot later today.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta implied Namor is not the villain of Wakanda Forever during a recent interview with Empire magazine (via The Direct).

Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies. And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance. [Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood.

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her difficulty “saying goodbye to Laurie Strode” in a new Halloween Ends featurette.

Godzilla and the Titans

Variety reports Anders Holm has joined the cast of the currently untitled Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple TV+ in an undisclosed role. He joins previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Mari Yamamoto.

Chucky

The cast and crew of Chucky discuss setting season two at a Catholic boarding school in a new featurette.

Mayfair Witches

AMC has released a short teaser for the Mayfair Witches ahead of the full trailer coming “soon.”

Introducing the thirteenth witch. #MayfairWitches premieres in early 2023 on @AMCPlus. Stay tuned for a full trailer soon. pic.twitter.com/2hKppdKUiD — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 3, 2022

Wreck

A killer dressed as a duck in a raincoat wreaks havoc aboard a cruise ship in the first trailer for Wreck, coming to BBC Three this October 9.

Rick and Morty

Finally, alien dinosaurs return to Earth in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Juricksic Mort.”

