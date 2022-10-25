The Icon of the Seas Is One Big, Colourful Boat

The next largest cruise ship in the world, the Icon of the Seas from Royal Caribbean, is now available for booking. It’s set to be built throughout 2023, completed by January 2024…and has been listed on Zillow?

This is a huge boat. The ship is 365 metres long and has 20 decks, 2,805 staterooms and can accommodate up to 5,610 guests.

The biggest boat in the world is Seawise Giant oil tanker, at 458 metres. The largest cruise ship in the world (at the moment, before the Icon of the Seas takes over) is the Wonder of the Seas, at 362 metres.

The Icon of the Seas has seven pools, a… Christ, a 55-foot indoor waterfall, and boasts the “largest waterpark at sea”, according to Royal Caribbean.

For some reason, too, it’s been listed on Zillow, a U.S. app for buying and selling real estate (we’ve reported on weird Zillow listings before). Can you afford it? Probably not, considering it’s listed at $US10 billion (that’s about $16 billion in Australian dollars).

Here’s the largest, most expensive property we’ve ever seen. Known as the “Icon of the Seas”. 3,329,831 sq ft, 2805 bd, 2807 ba. Currently listed for $10,000,000,000.



🛳https://t.co/oiFx7ZT9aM pic.twitter.com/2sA670yGFL — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 24, 2022

From the front, it looks marvellous, with a glass roof and a pointed observation deck. Here’s the reveal video.

From the back, things get a bit goofy. There are some pools, some slippery slides, several relaxation decks and a number of suites.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that the video above is showing renders. The ship hasn’t been completed yet and won’t be finished until sometime next year, before its first voyage in January, 2024.

This is what the Icon of the Seas looks like right now.

Before we end this article, I just want to appreciate a joke on the Zillow listing. On the ‘nearby schools’ section, Royal Caribbean has listed six photos of schools of fish. Well played.

Voyages will commence in January 2024 out of Miami. We love big boats and hopefully, this one won’t be scrapped.