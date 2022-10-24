How To Transfer Data From Your Old iPhone To Your New iPhone

Getting a brand-new iPhone is always an exciting time, but having to transfer all of your old data from the previous phone is anything but enjoyable.

Thankfully, there are a few handy ways to instantly transfer your data to your new iPhone.

How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone with Quick Start

As the name ‘Quick Start’ suggests, this is the quickest way to transfer data to your new device, but it’s only available if your phone runs on iOS 11 or later (sorry for everyone who neglects to update their iPhones for years at a time).

Place your old and new devices next to each other. Turn on Bluetooth on the old device. Turn on your new iPhone. Your old iPhone should now show the Quick Start screen and prompt you to set up a new device. Select ‘Continue’. Scan the QR code on your new iPhone using the old device. Keep the phones close together while the data is transferred. Enter your old iPhone passcode on the new device when prompted. Log in with your Apple ID on the new device. Follow the prompts to restore data from the most recent iCloud backup. All settings will now mirror your old device (location, Siri, Apple Pay), but you can alter this later in the Settings app as normal.

And voila! Transfer complete.

Transfer Data With iCloud

If you don’t have your old phone anymore but want to restore from your latest iCloud backup, you can do that too, provided you have recently backed up your device.

Turn on your new iPhone Follow the prompts to select the country and language, set up your wifi and create a password. When you reach the ‘Apps & Data’ screen, select ‘Restore from iCloud Backup.’ Sign in with your Apple ID. Select the most recent backup. Wait for the data to be transferred. Complete the rest of the iPhone setup as normal.

Restore iPhone From iTunes

Don’t use iCloud? Join the club. But thankfully there’s another way to restore your data without using iCloud at all. All you need is the latest version of iTunes and a computer.

Open iTunes on your Mac or PC. Plug in your old iPhone. Follow the pop-up prompts to allow access to the device. Select your iPhone from the top bar. Select ‘Encrypt Backup’. Select ‘Back Up Now’. Turn on your new iPhone. Follow the prompts until you reach the ‘Apps & Data’ screen. Select ‘Restore from iTunes Backup’. Plug your new iPhone into the computer. Select your new iPhone in the top left of the iTunes window. Select ‘Restore Backup’ and follow the prompts. Make sure your phone is connected to the computer and wifi until the transfer is complete. Set up your device as normal.

And off you go. It’s as simple as that.

This article has been updated since it was first published.