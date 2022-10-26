Here Are the Bridges Kanye West Has Burned So Far

Kanye West, or Ye, as he’d like to be called, is a man that needs no introduction, for better or for worse, but the rapper and fashion designer is facing consequences for his antisemitic actions over the past few weeks. This latest round of backlash against West began when he posted an image wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month. Amidst the outrage, he doubled down on his views with an antisemitic tirade that culminated in white supremacists hailing him as a hero. West’s actions have been abhorred in the aftermath, and several companies, agencies, and people have severed ties with the disgraced artist.

The Guardian reports that Madame Tussaud’s wax museum has removed West’s wax figure from view and into an archive room after being first debuted in 2015 alongside a figure of West’s former wife Kim Kardashian. “Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” the museum said, as quoted in The Guardian.

Donda Academy is an unaccredited Christian private school located in Simi Valley, California founded by Ye this year. According to a report from TMZ, the academy’s basketball team will be barred from the upcoming Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics — a top basketball tournament featuring some of the best high school teams in the country.

Popular new-age consignment shop for luxury good The RealReal confirmed to Vice Motherboard that the company would no longer host Yeezy listings in its brick-and-mortar locations nor on its online marketplace. “The recent offensive comments that Kanye West made regarding the Jewish community are not only offensive, but go against absolutely everything that we stand for and believe in,” the company told Motherboard.

Shoe retailer Foot Locker has announced that it will no longer carry Yeezys in its portfolio according to an article from Complex.

While Spotify CEO Daniel Ek called Ye’s antisemitic comments “just awful” in his comment to Reuters, the streaming platform will continue to carry his music. Despite the company’s rules against hate speech, Spotify will continue to carry West’s music catalogue since the rapper’s antisemitic comments are not contained in the lyrics of his songs.

Gap has reportedly removed all Yeezy products from its stores. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” the company said in a statement, quoted by CNN Business.

Facing mounting public pressure, Adidas finally announced that it would no longer be partnering with West. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement as quoted by Vogue.

Balenciaga and its parent company Kering said that West would no longer be collaborating with the brand. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering said to Women’s Wear Daily.

Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are no longer supporting Ye according to Page Six, marking the end of West and Wintour’s 13 year-long relationship.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Ye has been dropped from his talent agency CAA, and other talent agencies across Hollywood have urged each other to uphold the company’s decision.

According to Page Six, West has been dropped by his divorce lawyers Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen at New York Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP.

Instagram said that they have restricted Ye’s account for violating the company’s policy, and deleted a post he made that included a conversation with Diddy about West’s infamous White Lives Matter shirt.

Following Instagram’s lead, Twitter locked Ye’s account only a day after Instagram.

Following Ye’s actions this month, Film and television studio MRC are shelving an upcoming documentary chronicling Ye’s life. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” said CEO Modi Wiczyk, CEO Asif Satchu, and COO Scott Tenley in a joint statement quoted in Billboard.