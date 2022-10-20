Here Are the Best Reactions to Liz Truss’ Resignation (So Far)

What is going on in the House of Commons? After a mere 44 days in office, Liz Truss has left her post as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amidst an ongoing UK government crisis. Truss assumed office on September 6, 2022 following a general election in response to the resignation of Boris Johnson.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability,” Truss said in her resignation speech. “I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.”

To say that Truss was disliked would be putting it lightly — the Telegraph reported that Truss was found to be the most unliked UK Prime Minister in a survey. In her time as Prime Minister, the conservative politician offered up a budget proposal that would give a hefty tax break to the rich. Further, the British government planned to borrow money to give to the rich, an idea which subsequently sank the value of the British Pound. Following a portfolio of incompetence, conservative politicians began to question and express their disapproval of Truss as their leader.

Liz Truss Versus Lettuce

A British newspaper put a lettuce on a live head to see if it would outlast Liz Truss.



It did: pic.twitter.com/g8S1dzOVSq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 20, 2022

View the live stream here.

There’s An Election Next Week!!!!!

. @trussliz omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!! 💝💫💥 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 20, 2022

Liza Minelli Outlives Liz Truss’ Administration

Liza Minnelli has outlived Liz Truss’s time at 10 Downing Street. She has informed King Charles III that she has resigned. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) October 20, 2022

Stream Midnights

Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction pic.twitter.com/z1uqSDwaZV — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 20, 2022

Second Worst Thursday

Today is Liz Truss’s second worst Thursday pic.twitter.com/YC0M7fB8sz — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) October 20, 2022

Larry the Cat

“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

George Canning Lasted 118 Days

Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2022

U.K.’s Next Top Prime Minister

Liz Truss saidpic.twitter.com/qgEmQlvqYo — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 20, 2022

Anthony Scaramucci as a Unit of Measurement

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

In Response to her Resignation Speech:

That’s the best speech I’ve ever heard from Liz Truss. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) October 20, 2022

At Least She’s Consistent

Liz Truss never misses. The Queen, the economy and now the Conservative Party. All in a matter of weeks. Deadly. — Patch Thompson (@Patch_Thompson) October 19, 2022

“I Got a Text!”

Liz Truss’s reign as Prime Minster was shorter than a series of Love Island. — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) October 20, 2022

A Final Flip-Flop

one last u-turn by Liz Truss 😢 pic.twitter.com/hEjulQGXzS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 20, 2022

