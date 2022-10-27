Henry Cavill Wants His Return as Superman to Be ‘Enormously Joyful’

Jurnee Smollett teases the future of her Black Canary movie. Could there be an all-women-starring Fast & Furious on the way? There is, somehow, a return for Sausage Party on the cards. Plus, more looks at the next The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special. Spoilers now!

Untitled Fast & Furious Spinoff

During a recent interview with Business Insider, producer Donna Langely revealed she’s interested in bankrolling a Fast & Furious spinoff with an all-female cast.

I would love to see a female Fast. So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.

Black Canary

Jurnee Smollett would neither confirm nor deny her Black Canary movie begins filming next year on a recent episode of The Cut’s in Her Shoes podcast.

Can’t say a thing. I can’t even confirm or deny what you just said.

[Comic Book]

Man of Steel 2

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill promised “an enormously joyful Superman” in Man of Steel 2 during his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

How you guys expressed it is exactly how I feel. The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now, and quite rightly, otherwise I probably shouldn’t deserve to wear the cape but I never gave up hope and it’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.

[Comic Book]

The Pale Blue Eye

Vanity Fair has our first looks at Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, and Toby Jones in the gothic-horror movie The Pale Blue Eye. Click through for more.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna also shared a brief excerpt from “Lift Me Up,” her song from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Twitter.

Relatedly, Shuri antagonizes Namor in the latest TV spot.

Deep Fear

College students exploring the Paris catacombs discover a Nazi bunker housing some sort of monster in the trailer for Deep Fear, streaming exclusively on Screambox on November 1.

Secret Invasion

An official GIF posted to Tenor seemingly confirms Emilia Clarke plays alien/mutant-hybrid Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion.

FIRST REPORT: confirming rumours, an official SECRET INVASION account has Emilia Clarke listed as Abigail Brand pic.twitter.com/e1F33KbdMC — Streamr (@StreamrNews) October 26, 2022

Nancy Drew

According to Spoiler TV, the CW’s Nancy Drew plans to end with season four.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Seth Rogen revealed a TV series based on his 2016 animated film Sausage Party is now in development.

In 2024…The SAUSAGE PARTY continues!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wZCNnGUGgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2022

Mystery Science Theatre 3000

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 will also enjoy its first-ever Halloween special this Friday with a presentation of the 1961 film The Mask in 3D.

THIS FRIDAY, the Gizmoplex explodes into your living room with our first-ever HALLOWEEN SPECIAL and 3D MOVIE: Episode 1311, THE MASK 3D! Then, our cast will announce the cosplay contest winners LIVE. It all starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, only in the Gizmoplex. https://t.co/jOcV8dWWSJ pic.twitter.com/kzZ57IXNeR — Mystery Science Theater 3000 (@MST3K) October 25, 2022

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Comic Book also has photos from this Sunday’s Simpsons Halloween special. More at the link.

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Kung Fu

Pei-Ling gets exorcised in the trailer for next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Chucky

Elsewhere, Chucky meets Sister Ruth face-to-face in next week’s episode of Chucky.

La Brea

Gavin meets the leader of The Building in the trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea.

Stargirl

Stargirl threatens to reveal her identity to Icicle, Jr. in the trailer for next Wednesday’s episode, “The Monsters.”

The Handmaid’s Tale

A task force enters Gilead in next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Cabinet of Curiosities

F. Murray Abraham performs an autopsy while Kate Micucci discovers the secret horror of moisturizing lotions in trailers for the next two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities.

Lockwood & Co.

We also have a clip from Joe Cornish’s adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co. on Netflix.

Servant

Finally, Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the final season of Servant, premiering January 13.