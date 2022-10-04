The Google Pixel 4 Gets its Last ‘Guaranteed’ Software Update

Google this week is expected to unveil its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices, and those of you still holding onto a Pixel 4 may need to consider upgrading.

Google has just released its latest software update for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and as noted by Android Police, it’s the last guaranteed software update for this batch of phones.

But, just because it’s the last guaranteed update, it doesn’t mean the Pixel 4 and 4 XL won’t get one last update before their owners need to pop them away in the retired tech drawer. As the report reminds us, the Pixel 3a only got its last update a few weeks ago.

The end of life for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL is expected to be January 2023.

Every time a Pixel smartphone approaches its expiration date after fighting the good fight against Apple’s market dominance, we tend to cling to them like an old gaming console. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL launched in Australia in October 2019. At launch, the 4 started at $1,049, and the XL at $1,279.

Among everything else good (read: Google) that came with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, we mostly bragged about the camera. Every year, it’s just got better and better.

Anyway. As pointed out by Engadget, Some Pixel 4 family members are still covered. The report notes that the Pixel 4a is slated to receive regular version and security updates until August 2023, while the 4a 5G is safe until November 2023.

Those who scooped up a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro have a few years ahead of them – they were promised five years of security updates.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia on Friday for all the announcements made by Google at its Made By Google Pixel event.