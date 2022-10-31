What’s Streaming in November on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan and Binge

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in November, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights this month include season four of The Dragon prince and Wednesday.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Dirty Dancing – November 1
- Forrest Gump – November 1
- The Takeover – November 1
- Killer Sally – November 2
- Enola Holmes 2 – November 4
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman – November 4
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of One Taste – November 5
- Great White – November 7
- Medieval – November 8
- FIFA Uncovered – November 9
- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – November 10
- Lost Bullet 2 – November 10
- Capturing the Killer Nurse – November 11
- Is That Black Enough For You?!? – November 11
- Ancient Apocalypse – November 11
- My Father’s Dragon – November 11
- Monica, O My Darling – November 11
- Stutz – November 14
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo – November 16
- In Her Hands – November 16
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – November 17
- I Am Vanessa Gullen – November 17
- Slumberland – November 18
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – November 23
- Blood, Sex and Royalty – November 23
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – November 25
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – November 29
- Take Your Pills: Xanax – November 30
- The Last Dolphin King – (TBA)
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Blockbuster – November 3
- The Dragon Prince (Season 4) – November 3
- Lookism – November 4
- Manifest, (Season 4 part 1) – November 4
- The Crown (Season 5) – November 9
- Warrior Nun (Season 2) – November 10
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) – November 11
- 1899 – November 17
- The Cuphead Show! (Part 3) – November 18
- Somebody – November 18
- Inside Job (Part 2) – November 18
- Wednesday – November 23
What should I watch on Netflix?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Netflix?, the 10 best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include My Policeman and Inglorious Basterds. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- My Policeman – November 4
- Blacklight – November 5
- A Day to Die – November 11
- Good Night Oppy – November 23
- Call Jane – November 25
- Inglorious Basters – November 26
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- Two and a Half Men (Seasons 1 – 12) – November 5
- The English (Season 1) – November 11
- Mammals (Season 1) – November 11
What should I watch on Prime Video?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Prime Video? We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Prime Video? and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ has a lot up its sleeve this month. Highlights include Willow and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty – November 1
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – November 3
- Director by Night – November 4
- Cinderella: The Reunion – November 4
- Save our Squad with David Beckham – November 9
- Two Men at War – November 11
- Disenchanted – November 18
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – November 18
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – November 18
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Damages (Season 1 – 5) – November 2
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – November 2
- Marvel Studios Legends (Season 1) – November 4
- Zootopia+ – November 9
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – November 16
- Welcome to Chippendales – November 22
- Ally McBeal (Seasons 1 – 5) – November 23
- Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3) – November 23
- Willow – November 30
- Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1) – November 30
- Bleach (Seasons 1 – 16) – November 30
What should I watch on Disney+?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Disney+? We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Disney+?.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Godzilla: The Series.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- Brad Pitt: More Than a Pretty Face – November 4
- Chaplin – November 4
- Room 203 – November 4
- Infinite Storm – November 4
- Flatliners – November 5
- Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Mystery – November 11
- A Day to Die – November 11
- Shark Bait – November 12
- Burning – November 13
- Downton Abbey: A New Era – November 13
- Sonic the Hedgehog – November 18
- X – November 19
- Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters – November 19
- Asking For It – November 20
- Stardust (2020) – November 20
- Joker – November 23
- Love, Lizzo – November 25
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Dilbert (Seasons 1-2) – November 3
- Young Rock (Season 3) – November 5
- The Real Ghostbusters (Season 2) – November 10
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12) – November 11
- S.W.A.T (Season 6) – November 13
- Godzilla: The Series (Season 1) – November 16
- Men in Black: The Series (Seasons 1 – 2) – November 17
- Marie Antoinette (Season 1) – November 22
What should I watch on Binge?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Binge? We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Binge? and the 8 best sci-fi movies on Binge.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies coming out on Stan this month. Highlights include Poker Face and season thirteen of Doctor Who.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- Defiance – November 2
- Call Me By Your Name – November 3
- Angels & Demons – November 5
- The Da Vinci Code – November 5
- Inferno – November 5
- Salt – November 6
- The Dorm – November 7
- Absolution – November 7
- Being Evel – November 8
- The Equalizer – November 9
- Skin – November 11
- The Emoji Movie – November 11
- Men in Black (1997) – November 11
- Men in Black II – November 11
- Men in Black 3 – November 11
- Koko: A Red Dog Story – November 12
- Rambo (2008) – November 12
- Leave No Traces – November 12
- Outbreak – November 15
- Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters – November 16
- Madre – November 18
- Side Effects – November 20
- The Mine – November 21
- Poker Face – November 22
- The Woman in Black – November 25
- Matilda (1996) – November 25
- Baby Driver – November 26
- The Guest – November November 27
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Doctor Who (Season 13) – November 1
- Dating Death (Season 1) – November 3
- Yellowstone (Season 5) – November 14
What should I watch on Stan?
That's what's new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Stan?, the 10 best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but it’s still finding its feet. Highlights include Hellraiser (2022), Walker: Independence and new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy.
What new movies are out on Paramount+?
- Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain – October 3
- Significant Other – October 8
- Monster High: The Movie – October 9
- Walker: Independence – October 15
- Hellraiser (2022) – October 26
What new shows are out on Paramount+?
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (new episodes) – October 3
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14) – October 11
- Ghosts (Season 2) – October 18
- NCIS (Season 20) – October 19
- CSI: Vegas (Season 2) – October 23
- NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2) – October 24
- Star Trek: Prodigy (new episodes) – October 28
What should I watch on Paramount+?
We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Paramount+?
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Highlights include Mad God Ghoul Log, Deadstream and V/H/S/99.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Mad God Ghoul Log – October 1
- The Collingswood Story – October 4
- Honeydew – October 4
- Deadstream – October 6
- Josh and the Hole – October 11
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Season 1) – October 12
- Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses – October 13
- She Will – October 13
- The Night – October 18
- V/H/S/99 – October 20
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans – October 25
- Hatching – October 28
What should I watch on Shudder?
We've put together our recommendations: What should I watch on Shudder?
That's everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late November and we'll tell you what's coming in December.
This article will be constantly updated.