What’s Streaming in November on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan and Binge

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in November, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights this month include season four of The Dragon prince and Wednesday.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Dirty Dancing – November 1

Forrest Gump – November 1

The Takeover – November 1

Killer Sally – November 2

Enola Holmes 2 – November 4

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman – November 4

Orgasm Inc: The Story of One Taste – November 5

Great White – November 7

Medieval – November 8

FIFA Uncovered – November 9

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – November 10

Lost Bullet 2 – November 10

Capturing the Killer Nurse – November 11

Is That Black Enough For You?!? – November 11

Ancient Apocalypse – November 11

My Father’s Dragon – November 11

Monica, O My Darling – November 11

Stutz – November 14

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo – November 16

In Her Hands – November 16

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – November 17

I Am Vanessa Gullen – November 17

Slumberland – November 18

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border – November 23

Blood, Sex and Royalty – November 23

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – November 25

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – November 29

Take Your Pills: Xanax – November 30

The Last Dolphin King – (TBA)

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Blockbuster – November 3

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) – November 3

Lookism – November 4

Manifest, (Season 4 part 1) – November 4

The Crown (Season 5) – November 9

Warrior Nun (Season 2) – November 10

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) – November 11

1899 – November 17

The Cuphead Show! (Part 3) – November 18

Somebody – November 18

Inside Job (Part 2) – November 18

Wednesday – November 23

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include My Policeman and Inglorious Basterds. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

My Policeman – November 4

Blacklight – November 5

A Day to Die – November 11

Good Night Oppy – November 23

Call Jane – November 25

Inglorious Basters – November 26

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

Two and a Half Men (Seasons 1 – 12) – November 5

The English (Season 1) – November 11

Mammals (Season 1) – November 11

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ has a lot up its sleeve this month. Highlights include Willow and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty – November 1

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – November 3

Director by Night – November 4

Cinderella: The Reunion – November 4

Save our Squad with David Beckham – November 9

Two Men at War – November 11

Disenchanted – November 18

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – November 18

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse – November 18

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Damages (Season 1 – 5) – November 2

American Horror Story: Double Feature – November 2

Marvel Studios Legends (Season 1) – November 4

Zootopia+ – November 9

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – November 16

Welcome to Chippendales – November 22

Ally McBeal (Seasons 1 – 5) – November 23

Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3) – November 23

Willow – November 30

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1) – November 30

Bleach (Seasons 1 – 16) – November 30

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, but not a whole lot of nerdy content. Saying that, there are a few good TV shows and movies coming out this month on Binge that we think you’ll enjoy. Highlights include Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Godzilla: The Series.

What new movies are out on Binge?

Brad Pitt: More Than a Pretty Face – November 4

Chaplin – November 4

Room 203 – November 4

Infinite Storm – November 4

Flatliners – November 5

Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Mystery – November 11

A Day to Die – November 11

Shark Bait – November 12

Burning – November 13

Downton Abbey: A New Era – November 13

Sonic the Hedgehog – November 18

X – November 19

Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters – November 19

Asking For It – November 20

Stardust (2020) – November 20

Joker – November 23

Love, Lizzo – November 25

What new shows are out on Binge?

Dilbert (Seasons 1-2) – November 3

Young Rock (Season 3) – November 5

The Real Ghostbusters (Season 2) – November 10

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12) – November 11

S.W.A.T (Season 6) – November 13

Godzilla: The Series (Season 1) – November 16

Men in Black: The Series (Seasons 1 – 2) – November 17

Marie Antoinette (Season 1) – November 22

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies coming out on Stan this month. Highlights include Poker Face and season thirteen of Doctor Who.

What new movies are out on Stan?

Defiance – November 2

Call Me By Your Name – November 3

Angels & Demons – November 5

The Da Vinci Code – November 5

Inferno – November 5

Salt – November 6

The Dorm – November 7

Absolution – November 7

Being Evel – November 8

The Equalizer – November 9

Skin – November 11

The Emoji Movie – November 11

Men in Black (1997) – November 11

Men in Black II – November 11

Men in Black 3 – November 11

Koko: A Red Dog Story – November 12

Rambo (2008) – November 12

Leave No Traces – November 12

Outbreak – November 15

Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters – November 16

Madre – November 18

Side Effects – November 20

The Mine – November 21

Poker Face – November 22

The Woman in Black – November 25

Matilda (1996) – November 25

Baby Driver – November 26

The Guest – November November 27

What new shows are out on Stan?

Doctor Who (Season 13) – November 1

Dating Death (Season 1) – November 3

Yellowstone (Season 5) – November 14

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but it’s still finding its feet. Highlights include Hellraiser (2022), Walker: Independence and new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy.

What new movies are out on Paramount+?

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain – October 3

Significant Other – October 8

Monster High: The Movie – October 9

Walker: Independence – October 15

Hellraiser (2022) – October 26

What new shows are out on Paramount+?

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (new episodes) – October 3

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14) – October 11

Ghosts (Season 2) – October 18

NCIS (Season 20) – October 19

CSI: Vegas (Season 2) – October 23

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2) – October 24

Star Trek: Prodigy (new episodes) – October 28

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’ and is definitely the place to be if you love Halloween. Highlights include Mad God Ghoul Log, Deadstream and V/H/S/99.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Mad God Ghoul Log – October 1

The Collingswood Story – October 4

Honeydew – October 4

Deadstream – October 6

Josh and the Hole – October 11

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Season 1) – October 12

Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses – October 13

She Will – October 13

The Night – October 18

October 18 V/H/S/99 – October 20

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans – October 25

Hatching – October 28

