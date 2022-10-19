Evangelion 3.0+1.0’s US Release Is Getting the IMAX Treatment

Evangelion 3.0+1.0‘s purported sendoff of Hideaki Anno’s iconic mecha anime is finally coming to U.S. theatres later this year — but now GKids has announced it’s getting even more screenings, letting you experience emotional distress in the largest cinema format possible.

GKids has announced that in addition to the previously revealed December theatrical screenings for the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion movie saga Thrice Upon a Time, there will be a single extra day of IMAX screenings on November 30 across the U.S. That means you too can see Shinji Ikari have Daddy Issues the way God and/or Hideaki Anno intended it, given that the film’s Japanese release in 2021 already debuted in the format, becoming Japan’s highest grossing opening day IMAX release.

IMAX screenings of Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time will take place on November 30, followed by regular screenings on December 6, 8, and 11 across the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.