Enola Homes 2’s New Trailer Puts the Game on Its Feet Again

After Stranger Things, Netflix knew that it had a star in Millie Bobby Brown, and the Enola Holmes franchise is the perfect vehicle for the fresh-faced actress. Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, a post-Doyle addition by young adult author Nancy Springer. The new films are adaptations of her series, which was obviously very successful and gives a lot of room for even more films. Watch the new trailer below:

Although it’s not quite clear, what happens is that 18-year-old Enola Holmes, fresh off her first case, has opened up her own investigation service, much like her older brother. But, because of sexism and other various factors affecting young women in the late 1800s, she finds it hard to find her next case. When she finally finds a new mystery to investigate, it leads down a rabbit hole that goes all over London, from the lowest class of working girl to the upper echelons of society.

As much as I’d want to enjoy something like this (I am a fan of Brown, and her co-stars Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter are perennial favourites), it seems completely stuck in the twee YA manufacturings of its origin. Unlike The Irregulars — a speculative take on the urchins who fed Sherlock Holmes information in the original books — this seems like a pretty cut-and-dry recreation of the formula. Enola Holmes is a feel-good girl-power story that will very likely not move much beyond its premise or intended audience (who clearly liked the first one enough to make this sequel happen), but at least the costumes look fun!

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.