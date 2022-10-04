Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson to Star as Harkonnen Siblings in Sisterhood of Dune

The universe of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is getting bigger with official casting announced for the prequel spin-off series Sisterhood of Dune. Variety announced that Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen and Shirley Henderson (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker) will play Tula Harkonnen.

The show is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert (son of original Dune series writer and Sci-Fi great Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson (noted Star Wars Legends canon writer).

The official logline reveals the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit,” and described Watson and Henderson’s roles as siblings who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organisation of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.” We’re getting some deep sorceress backstory here to find out how the sect organizes and spreads within the political families. Their history and knowledge will come quite in handy to know as we meet new characters in the upcoming Dune sequel like Lady Margot (recently announced Léa Seydoux), another member of the modern sisterhood alongside Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). Sisterhood of Dune does not have a release date as of yet.

Dune: Part Two is currently in production with a planned November 2023 release.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.