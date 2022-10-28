Elon Now Owns Twitter and Has Sent the CEO, CFO and Head of Legal Packing

Elon Musk is many things, but one thing he is not is slow to act. Within minutes of reportedly owning the blue bird social media company, he’s wiped out a handful of the company’s top executives. Interestingly, that included one man with “trust” in his title.

Musk walked through the doors of Twitter merely 24 hours ago with a kitchen sink. A cute (read: not at all cute) way to make his mark on the company he was about to own.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again, on-again deal to buy Twitter has reportedly ended this afternoon. The Washington Post, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal were among the outlets to report the deal closure, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Musk, reportedly acquired Twitter at his original offer price of $US54.20 a share at a total cost of roughly $US44 billion.

To mark the closure of the deal, the richest person in the world (according to Forbes) has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012.

It doesn’t come as that much of a surprise that Musk showed Gadde and the other executives the door, with the crew overseeing the creation and enforcement of rules used on the platform. As the SMH also points out, in acquiring Twitter, Musk has promised to turn it into a less-restrictive platform for free speech, a move he has said is “essential to a functioning democracy”.

News of this comes merely hours after Bloomberg News reported Musk wasn’t actually planning to cut the social media company’s staff by 75 per cent, as was rumoured earlier in the week.

As we wrote last night, Musk will almost certainly still fire some staff at Twitter, but there’s an expectation that many employees will depart on their own. Musk, who had two kids with one of his employees and allegedly exposed his erect penis to another, is known to be an overbearing boss and will likely demand that all employees show up at work in person, despite many businesses shifting to more accommodating at-home policies and hybrid work schedules since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Anyway.

This story is developing…