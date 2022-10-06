Recharge Central: Every Electric Vehicle Review From Gizmodo Australia

Over the past year, Gizmodo Australia has been writing up quite a bit of electric vehicle reviews.

Where might one access all of these reviews, I hear you ask? Well, considering that we have so many now, we wanted to put them all in a place where our readers can access them one-by-one.

So, in order of the time that we’ve reviewed them, here are our EV reviews.

The Polestar 2

By word of mouth, the Polestar 2 was chalked up to be the “Tesla Model 3 killer”, but although it does a pretty good job at taking some of the spotlight away from the Musk Mobile, it hasn’t completely dethroned it (nor is it likely to). That being said, The Polestar 2 was a delightful electric car and, in my opinion, is the best looking EV of the ones we’ve reviewed. It was also the first electric vehicle we reviewed in 2022.

READ MORE The Polestar 2 Is a Terrific Attempt by Volvo to Dethrone the Tesla Model 3

The Kia EV6

The Kia EV6, at the time we reviewed it, was only held back by its operating system, which felt a bit overproduced without many purposes. It’s certainly the fastest EV we’ve ever reviewed, capable of a clean 0-100 in 5.2 seconds. Beyond these things, it’s a beautiful car with an aesthetic almost ripped directly out of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Tesla Model Y

This was the big one: the most anticipated EV of 2022, the Tesla Model Y was pushed back from its initial Australian launch in 2021. In June, we finally gave the car a drive and found it to be… honestly, a little disappointing. I wasn’t a big fan of Tesla’s minimalism (I love tactile buttons, which Teslas don’t have many of), I thought the rear vision was particularly worrying, and it’s a shame that the car didn’t have any regenerative braking adjustments. That being said, it is an incredibly spacious SUV and is easily the best backseat I’ve ever sat in. The app functionality is really terrific too, and the interior is absolutely beautiful.

The Kia Niro EV

The second Kia on our list (and our only double-up so far), the Kia Niro EV felt more well-rounded than its ground-up electric brother, the EV6. The Kia Niro is a terrific small SUV/large hatchback, with a beautiful modern style and comfortable front seats. Unfortunately, It’s not a particularly spacious car and this is best felt when you sit in the back seat, which feels tiny. It’s priced to directly compete with the Tesla Model 3, however, I’m not sure if it’s any better than that car.

The BYD Atto 3 Extended Range

The BYD Atto 3 is probably the best EV in Australia from a budget-to-feature outlook. Starting at $47,381, this EV has a WLTP range of 420km. It’s quite a comfortable thing to drive to and is not let down by much. The standard wheels the car comes with aren’t terrific, but the internal aesthetic is brilliant. Additionally, later this year, BYD will be adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

READ MORE The BYD Atto 3 EV Packs a Lot in for Its Price

The MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV, the cheapest electric car in Australia at the time of writing (starting at $44,990), offers a comfortable driving experience and is ultimately a good secondary car, but it’s let down by its range. In our review, the MG ZS EV pushed my battery comfort zone to the brink, only offering a WLTP range of 320km (and an expected range of 256km at 100 per cent after overnight charging). We also reviewed the previous model.

That’s it so far

That’s all of our electric vehicle reviews at the moment, but stay tuned, we’ll definitely be reviewing more in the future.