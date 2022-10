These Robot Vacuums Are on Sale, Including the Ecovacs N8 for Just $419

For those of you who are always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor underfoot, you simply must bag yourself an Ecovacs DEEBOT robot vacuum.

Ecovacs just so happens to be one of the country’s leading robovac brands and owning one will take away the post-work dread of returning home to crusty floors. If you’ve ever been tempted to invest in a robot vacuum – because even we have to admit they can be pretty costly – well, you’re in luck.

Ecovacs’ eBay store has discounted selected robot vacuum cleaners for up to $950 off. Part of the deal involves becoming an eBay Plus member, which is free and easy to join if you’re new. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive, year-round savings, free express metro delivery and free returns on Plus items.

But if you’ve already enjoyed a free trial in the past and want to sign back up, you can do so for a low $4.99 a month. Isn’t that neat? After all, $4.99 feels like a small price to pay when you’re about to save hundreds on a robot vacuum.

The DEEBOT N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum that features 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection.

Even though it’s the cheapest robot vacuum in Ecovacs’ range, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in suction. The N8 is a great budget-friendly entry option if you’ve never owned a robot vacuum before.

To claim this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code DEEBOTN8 and either PLOCT15 or PLOCT17 (if you’re an eBay Plus member) at checkout. The first promo code will take $495 off while the second will take a further 15% or 17% off. Depending on which code you use, you’ll either pay $428.40 or $419 if you’re a Plus member.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 here for $419 (down from $999).

Your next option is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8 but with a slight difference.

While it maintains similar suctioning and mopping capabilities, the Deebot N8+ can automatically empty itself after each clean. This means that instead of shaking your surprisingly heavy robovac over the bin, you can simply toss its disposable dustbin out and clean up hassle-free.

To claim this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code EDEEBOTN8PLUS and either PLOCT15 or PLOCT17 (if you’re an eBay Plus member) at checkout. The first promo code will take $650 off while the second will take a further 15% or 17% off. Depending on which code you use, you’ll either pay $721.65 or $705 if you’re a Plus member.

Plus, you’ll be gifted with three free dust bags as part of your order.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ here for $705 (down from $1,499).

This all-in-1 robot vacuum takes your cleaning a step further with higher-end smart detection and mopping technology, a built-in water tank, voice-control capabilities and an integrated air freshener. This is perfect if your place is covered in carpet and home to a couple of pets since it’ll eradicate lingering odours. It also features a 3.2L dust bag so you’ll only have to swap it out every 75 days.

To claim this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code DEEBOTT10PLUS and either PLOCT15 or PLOCT17 (if you’re an eBay Plus member) at checkout. The first promo code will take $574 off while the second will take a further 15% or 17% off. Depending on which code you use, you’ll either pay $1,381.25 or $1,349 if you’re a Plus member.

Plus, a complimentary brush kit will be included with your order.

Shop the Ecovacs T10 Plus robot vacuum here for $1,349 (down from $2,199).

If you want to be really impressed (like I was after I reviewed this robovac), then the X1 OMNI is the way to go. This robot vacuum sucks, mops and automatically empties itself after each clean. That’s all well and good, but there’s even more that it can achieve.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum is equipped with two 4L tanks of water that allow it to automatically wet and dry its mopping attachments before and after each clean. It also sports a camera that allows you to keep an eye on your pets and even speak to members of your household from afar. All of this can be voice-controlled too, through its YIKO voice assistant.

To claim this discount, you’ll need to use the code PLOCT15 at checkout.

This deal also comes with a free brush kit included.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI now $2,589 (down from $2,889) in white here.

Last is the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO robot vacuum. It’s extremely similar to the OMNI, and at a glance, its distinguishing feature is its wider and shorter cleaning station.

But if you look closer, you’ll find that the TURBO station doesn’t support automatic emptying. Instead, it’s purposed more towards mopping, meaning you’ll have to shake out its dustbin every time it fills up. Considering that the cost of disposable dust bags can add up over time, this is a much more cost-effective choice if you don’t have any serious dust allergies.

To claim this discount, you’ll need to use the promo code DEEBOTTURBO and either PLOCT15 or PLOCT17 (if you’re an eBay Plus member) at checkout. The first promo code will take $650 off while the second will take a further 15% or 17% off. Depending on which code you use, you’ll either pay $1,571.65 or $1,534.67 if you’re a Plus member.

Plus, you’ll receive a complimentary brush kit and travel bag for your new robot vacuum.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO for $1,549 (down from $2,499) here.