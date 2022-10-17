Dyson’s Most-High Tech Vacuum Yet, Complete With Laser, Is $400 Off

While robot vacuums are excellent for tidying up when you’re busy, their suctioning powers just aren’t quite as strong as Dyson’s stick vacuum cleaners. Don’t get us wrong, robovacs do a solid job. But if you want one with the oomph to dig deep into carpets, then this Dyson is the one that you want.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete vacuum usually retails for $1,349 but is now on sale for $949.05 if you use the coupon code TOP5OFF. That’s a massive $400 off this high-tech stick vacuum that’s unlike anything else on the market.

Even Gizmodo’s editor Asha Barbaschow loves the V12 Detect and thinks it’s well worth the price.

You can head on over to eBay Australia to take advantage of this sale but if you want to find out exactly what this Dyson vacuum can do, then keep scrolling.

Why is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete such a big deal?

For starters, the Dyson V12‘s number one feature is the laser that’s emitted out of its cleaning head when switched on. While the laser isn’t designed to blast away the dust bunnies lurking in your carpet, it does allow you to see the particles that aren’t usually visible to your naked eye.

By looking at its LCD screen, you’ll be able to clock everything that’s been sucked up, as well as keep an eye on its battery life, which power mode you’re using and its maintenance needs.

This Dyson possesses three power modes (auto, boost and eco) that will ensure an optimal balance between its suction quality and run time.

In addition, one of the things we enjoy the most about this Dyson vacuum cleaner is that it’s lightweight, cordless and easy to use. A massive step-up if you’re familiar with dragging a bagged vacuum around like dead weight.

A major plus is the fact its dustbin sports a seamless, single motion ejection mechanism. After all, those with dust allergies know all too well how easy it is to wind up with a sneezing fit when you’re trying to eradicate dust, instead of spreading it.

But our favourite feature? The fact that you don’t have to hold down the suction trigger the whole time you’re vacuuming. Cheaper Dyson stick vacuum cleaners on sale typically have a trigger button that needs to be held down as you clean, whereas the V12 does not. Simply push its power button and away you go.

And lastly, the accessories – the Dyson V12 Detect comes with seven cleaning heads and a floor dock, so every nook and cranny won’t be left out.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete stick vacuum cleaner is on sale at eBay Australia for $949.05 (down from $1,349) here.