All the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar Titles Coming to Disney+

Disney+ Day came and went, but we’re still learning more about Disney’s upcoming slate of movies and TV shows across the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney originals and Pixar brands, including when they’ll be streaming and showing in cinemas.

The following list contains everything we have to look forward to on Disney’s streaming service.

Upcoming Marvel projects

Kicking off our list is every Marvel release you can expect over the next few years.

It’s safe to assume that every (non-Sony) Marvel movie and TV show will come to Disney+, considering Disney owns the rights to the comic giant (although Marvel movies will typically have their time at the cinema a month or so before streaming on Disney+).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022. Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and will debut in theatres on November 10, 2022. It’s expected to stream on Disney+ in January.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion got a new trailer at D23, giving us a glimpse into what the show will be about (it looks very Captain America). This series picks up storylines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star. It’ll arrive in early 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third Ant-Man movie will return to the quantum realm and bring back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. There’s an appropriate amount of (quantum) uncertainty surrounding this flick. We know that it will tie in the mysterious villain of the Loki series and that it’ll feature the villain Modok, but that’s about all we know so far. It’ll arrive in cinemas on February 16, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy was supposed to be completed years ago, but then writer/director James Gunn got fired, then rehired, then did a really fun DC superhero movie. Now, the third Guardians movie is finally underway, starring the usual crew (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan) and actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. It’ll debut in theatres on May 4, 2023.

The Marvels

D23 attendees were treated to some early shots of The Marvels, featuring Rambeau, Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel fighting alongside each other. The film will debut on July 27, 2023 in cinemas.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Yeah, there’s going to be a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special released during Christmas 2022 on Disney+.

Captain America: New World Order

Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first solo movie as Captain America will bring back Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from 2008’s Incredible Hulk film, along with Falcon & the Winter Soldier’s Carl Lumbly (Isiah Bradley/Captain America II) and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon). Additionally, Shira Haas will play the Israeli hero Sabra. It’ll be coming on May 2, 2024 and will stream on Disney+ sometime later.

Echo

The cast of Echo took to the stage to announce that the first season just finished filming, and briefly showed Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) sporting a bandage over his eye after Echo shot him at the end of Hawkeye. Along with a returning Alacqua Cox, the cast is rounded out by Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene.

This spin-off from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox. It’ll debut on Disney+ in Winter, 2023.

Loki (Season 2)

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino are once again returning as the gods of mischief. Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Ke Huy Quan is also joining the cast.

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return in Winter, 2023.

Ironheart

Dominque Thorne will play the title character, aka Riri Williams, in Wakanda Forever before she jumps to her own solo show.

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armoured suit. It’ll arrive in Spring, 2023.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets. It’ll go to cinemas first on November 8, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Announced back at San Diego Comic-Con, the Thunderbolts film’s main cast has been revealed. Fortunately, it’s people we already know, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. It’ll be coming on July 25, 2024.

Blade

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, the first U.S.-Pakistani person to helm a Marvel Studios film. It has been pushed back to September 6, 2024.

Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four will join the MCU on February 14, 2025.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Two Avengers movies were announced at SDCC 2022 that will tie off the multiverse saga. They will release a year apart from each other: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Secret Wars on May 1, 2026.

Armor Wars

This live-action movie was once planned to be a series, and will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology. No release date yet.

Marvel Zombies

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse. A release date for Marvel Zombies hasn’t been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “On his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” No release date just yet.

What if…? (Season 2)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator The Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun”. No release date so far.

Agatha: House of Harkness

This spin-off from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness. No release date yet.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Untitled mutants movie

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut. Though it might take a while.

Upcoming Star Wars projects

Here’s everything that Disney is working on in the Star Wars universe. All of these projects will be coming to Disney+.

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

Disney isn’t done with Baby Yoda or Mando. The Mandalorian has been renewed for a third season at the Star Wars Celebration, likely to release in February 2023. A new trailer was shown at D23.

The Bad Batch (Season 2)

The hit sequel show to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch is getting a second season later this year in Spring.

Ahsoka

The beloved Star Wars character who appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian and, more recently, The Book of Boba Fett, is slated to get her own show in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Star Wars’ much-anticipated Ahsoka series for Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger in newcomer Eman Esfandi.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew is set to “not be a kids’ show”, from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s director Jon Watts. It’s centred on a group of children, lost in space, with Jude Law in a lead role. It’s set during the same period as Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. We don’t yet have a release date.

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2)

The anime anthology series is getting another season, bringing more one-off stories from Japanese studios. It’s expected to release in Spring 2023.

Lando

A series set around Lando Calrissian is set to be produced, with a release date yet to be announced.

The Acolyte

Not much is known about The Acolyte, but we do know that it’ll feature Leslye Headland (the creator of Russian Doll) at the helm. It’ll also have a villain focus.

Upcoming Disney projects shown

Let’s now go into the Disney shows coming out on Disney+ over the coming months. Here are all the shows we know about. Additionally, we can expect Disney movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Disenchanted

Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Aussie Spring this year.

Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back again as The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic. It will land on Disney+ in Spring this year.

Live-Action Little Mermaid

Here’s the first trailer for the live-action Little Mermaid releasing next year. It looks amazing.

Haunted Mansion

We got our first look at the new Haunted Mansion movie, directed by filmmaker Justin Simien (Bad Hair). Simien was on hand to show attendees a teaser of what to expect from his happy haunt adaptation of Disney Parks’ beloved ride.

Indiana Jones 5

Well, we still have to call it “Indiana Jones 5″. At the D23 Expo, Disney and Lucasfilm did not reveal the title of the upcoming film, but we did see some amazing footage.

Mufasa

Yes, there’s a Lion King prequel in the works, focusing on Simba’s Dad.

Zootopia+

The new short-form series coming to the streaming service next year, Zootopia+ will be a fast-paced mammal metropolis of viewing pleasure.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

A modern coming of age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Tiana

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be the director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Pinocchio (live action)

Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live-action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. Ooft, what a cast. It is now available to stream.

Iwájú

A futuristic animated series set in Nigeria, Iwájú will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú!



Upcoming Pixar shows on Disney+

Inseparable from the Disney name, there are some Pixar shows in the works for Disney+. Additionally, we can expect Pixar movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Inside Out 2

A sequel to Inside Out is being made, set to explore Riley’s teen years. A release date hasn’t been revealed.

Elemental

One of Pixar’s next projects will be about fire and water (as in the elements).

Win or Lose

Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series is coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of Win or Lose highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school co-ed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Elio

Pixar’s other big theatrical announcement was its spring 2024 film, Elio. Elio is a shy 11-year-old boy who, somehow, is the first person to make contact with aliens who send a strange message to Earth. Think the movie Contact, but Jodie Foster’s character is a shy boy.

Cars on the Road

Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip. The show is now available to stream.

When is the next Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day was held on September 8, 2022, so we can expect the next one to take place sometime in late 2023. This year, it moved from the anniversary date of Disney+ launching (November), leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. It wasn’t until D23 that a slew of new projects were revealed.

What was announced at Disney+ Day and D23?

From Disney+ Day and D23 announcements to previously known projects, here are the Disney+ shows that you can expect to come to the streaming service soon.

The Disney+ Day lineup featured global premieres from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and The Simpsons. In addition to the previously announced Pinocchio, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Cars on the Road, some new content available to stream from today includes: Thor: Love and Thunder, the making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Welcome to the Club (a Simpsons short).

There’s a lot to be excited about.