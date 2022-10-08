DC Comics is Making Its Comics Subscription Service Even More Enticing

Since the relatively early days of the pandemic, DC Comics has been gradually making changes to the way that it handled the releases of its comics. In addition to moving releases from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, it’s slowly but surely been making marked improvements to DC Universe Infinite, its comics subscription service that was previously the hub for all DC-related media. After expanding to other countries throughout 2022, the service is about to make a pretty big change to its rollout of new comics.

Beginning next week, the new Ultra tier of DC Universe Infinite will see the launch of new comics on the service a full month after they release on physical and digital storefronts. DC general manager Anne DePies called the move “part of DC’s vision of being everywhere our fans are–online and at comic shops. With a shorter digital release window, fans can enjoy our fantastic new stories, anywhere, anytime-while continuing to find the latest issues at comic shops.” It’s an interesting shakeup to the way things are done; previously, the highest tier to the service added “new” comics six months after release. And outside of that, the comics industry has had something of a hostile relationship to the idea of digital comics replacing physical releases.

The Ultra tier will also introduce over 5,000 titles from various DC imprints starting in mid-November, which includes Collected Editions, DC Black, and Vertigo. Ultra subscribers will also get one free physical comic book upon subscription, renewal, or upgrading to the new tier. (The first free comic will be the deluxe 30th anniversary edition of The Death of Superman.) And for all members regardless of tier, issues of MAD Magazine and DC graphic novels (think Beast Boy Loves Raven or Mister Miracle: The Great Escape) are available as of today.

DC Universe Infinite’s Ultra tier will go live on Monday, October 10, for $100 USD ($139) a year.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.