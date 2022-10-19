The Best Wireless Phone Chargers for Your Home, Car and on the Go

Has the charging port in your phone ever refused to, well, charge? Rather than pay a hefty sum to fix said port or even upgrade to a newer model because let’s face it – that costs even more money – the best option is to invest in a wireless phone charger.

Since most wireless chargers are magnetic and use Qi as a wireless power transfer, you don’t need to worry about having incompatible ports with one of these dandy tech lifesavers. Even if your phone isn’t suffering from charging port issues, you’d be a bonafide hero every time one of your Android friends asks if they can borrow a charger even though you’re an iPhone person. After all, sharing is caring.

Whether you work from home or the office, a wireless charger is also a helpful way to decrease the number of cables on your desk. There’s even the added ease of being able to grab your phone and go, without having to unplug it from anything.

Below, we’ve gathered our top wireless charging options that are worth considering if you want to live a convenient, cable-less life.

What you need to know about wireless charging speeds

Just note that your phone’s recharging speed will be determined by the type you own. Most compatible Android phones can get around 1oW when charging, while iPhones are capped at 7.5W. Other Qi-compatible phones will only achieve a 5W charge.

As a general rule of thumb, take off your phone case before charging. While most of these charging stations will work with cases up to 3mm thick, anything in-between your phone and the charging pad will likely result in a slower recharge. You also won’t get any charge from leaving metal cases, credit card holders and pop-sockets/grips on.

The best wireless phone chargers

Anker wireless charger

Anker have pretty much staked its claim as the go to brand when it comes to wireless charging, and with good reason. Their wireless pads are consistently good, and come at an affordable price.

This charging pad is a solid wireless phone charger that will get you a 10W charge for a Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charge for an iPhone.

The Anker charger is slim and understated, so it won’t add to your desk or countertop clutter. The top surface also has a TPU coating, which will stop your phone from sliding off.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.99) | eBay ($43.99)

Anker PowerWave Stand

This charger isn’t too different from the Anker pad, bar the obvious difference of how your phone is displayed. The Anker PowerWave Stand will let you sit your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, so you can continue to browse the internet or watch videos.

It has the same power output as the pad and can hit 7.5w for iPhones and 10w for Samsung. That said, this updated model is a slightly faster charging option compared to its previous one.

Right now, Amazon scores bonus points for having not one but two wireless charging stands for a sweet $59.99 together. We don’t know about you but there’s nothing worse than bringing your charger to the office only to forget to take it home with you. Save yourself the drama by keeping one at a home and leaving one at your desk.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.99) | Catch ($59.99 for one) | eBay ($43.99 for one)

Belkin Boost Up Charging Pad

Belkin’s Boost Up charging pad is one of the sturdiest charging pads on the market and is built to give you the fastest recharge speeds possible.

This Belkin wireless charging pad will give you a 9W recharge for a Samsung Galaxy (S20, 20+, 20 Ultra) and a 7.5W recharge for an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max as well as earlier models. It also comes with a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible wall charger, so you can get the best recharge possible right out of the box.

Where to buy: Amazon ($52.58) | eBay ($36) | Myer ($49.99)

Teac Bluetooth Oval 3W Speaker and Wireless Charger

Most of these chargers will do a grand job at wirelessly charging your phone, but none of the others on this list double as a speaker. Perfect for travelling, you can place your phone on top of this Teac wireless charger then set up your Bluetooth so you can enjoy tunes on its 3W speaker. Plus, it only requires one touch to pair it with your device.

Another great thing about this Teac charger is the fact that it’s portable and can be charged for wireless use. Reviews report that a single charge lasted up to six months, which is crazy. While this may vary by use, happy shoppers also say it is surprisingly loud despite its small size. This wireless charger speaker is compatible with both Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.94) | Catch ($44) | eBay ($59.95)

Nanami Charging Stand

If you want a wireless charger that stands out, Nanami’s charging stand has a sleek, futuristic-looking design. You also have choice when it comes to colour, either black or silver. The stand will let your phone sit at an angle that will allow you to comfortably browse, and, if you’re using an iPhone, will still let you use face ID.

If you’re after a fast charge, you’ll get a 10W recharge on Samsung Galaxy (S21 S20 S10 S9 S8 S7) and Galaxy Note (10/9/8/5). You’ll get a 7.5W charge for iPhones (14/13/12/11 Pro Max/SE 2020/XS Max/XR/X/8). However, if you want to achieve a fast charge, you’ll need to pick up a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter separately.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.99) | eBay ($60.95)

3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Maybe you own more than one smart device and want to eliminate the annoying procedure of having to swap out one device to charge another. This 3-in-1 charger is a good option if you want to get some simultaneous charging going.

It also looks simple and sleek, with plenty of space to charge a smartphone, smart watch and wireless earbuds at the same time. This wireless charger is compatible with iPhones, Apple Watches and Samsung products.

Where to buy: Amazon ($44.99) | eBay ($39.95)

mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand

A more unique design, compared to the other chargers listed here, mophie’s Charge Stream desk stand has been optimised for a fast charge. You’ll get 10W for compatible Samsung device, 7.5W for iPhones and 5W for any other Qi-compatible smartphones when using this wireless charger.

This charging pad is modular, so you can either use it as a stand or you can remove the pad to let it sit flat on your desk. The stand itself is adjustable, so you can change its height to suit whatever phone you’re placing onto it. That’s pretty handy if you live in a household where everyone uses a different type of phone.

Where to buy: Amazon ($36.97) | Catch ($30.24) | eBay ($29.80)

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

If you’re looking for an option to keep in your car, check out this fast wireless car charger. This puppy sports 15W, guaranteeing a speedy recharge when you’re zipping between errands.

This wireless car charger can be easily mounted to your air-con vents and with 20 superior magnets, it’ll ensure your phone won’t shake while driving along rough roads. A big plus is that you don’t have to go through the trouble of removing your phone’s protective case – the transmission distance is 6mm so unless your case is made of metal, you can just slap it on and start your engine.

This wireless car charger is suitable with all Qi-compatible LG phones, most Samsung models and most iPhones.

Where to buy: Amazon ($47.99) | eBay ($59.15) | ESR ($48.99)