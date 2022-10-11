Chilling Adventures of Salem Sticks Sabrina’s Pet in a Supernatural Catfight

While Archie Comics has had no problem pitting its main characters against werewolves, zombies, and more, the realm of spooks and specters has always been more the domain of Sabrina the Teenage Witch… and her cursed cat, Salem. Now, the feline familiar will get his own chance to battle the forces of darkness when the one-shot special Chilling Adventures of Salem arrives later this October, and you can get a preview here.

The comic comes from artist Dan Schoening and writer Cullen Bunn, who dreamed up the premise while encountering a mystery of his own. “One day, while out for my morning walk, I noticed a weird number of missing pet posters on lamp posts,” Bunn said in a statement provided to i09. “Lamp post after lamp post. Then, I saw a lamp post that had no posters at all. The tape was there, but someone had torn the posters down. I had this vision of someone walking along tearing missing pet posters down. It was just a strange image that popped into my head. I didn’t know why someone would do such a thing, but my mind took me in some dark directions.”

In this preview, Salem discovers the person who’s taking down the missing pet posters and investigates, but… “You know what they say about curiosity and cats, after all,” Bunn said.

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Archie Comics

Image: Dan Schoening/Archie Comics

Image: Francesco Francavilla/Archie Comics

Chilling Adventures of Salem arrives in comic shops tomorrow, October 12.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.