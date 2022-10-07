Here Are the Cheapest Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Plans in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones were finally announced by Google overnight and they’re set to arrive in stores later next week. In terms of handsets, the latest iteration of Google’s flagship smartphone series includes the standard model and the more premium, feature-packed Pro model.

If you’re someone who always needs the latest piece of tech, you’re looking for an upgrade or you’re thinking about leaving Apple’s walled garden, we’ve collected all of the cheapest plans available for each Pixel 7 model.

The cheapest Pixel 7 deals in Australia

Currently, Optus doesn’t have any deals on the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, and it seems across the board, Vodafone is offering the cheapest price for each handset, with the Pixel 7 (128GB) starting at $81.62/month over 24 months, with a monthly data allowance of 40GB.

Cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 Pro(128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 Pro (512GB) plans

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices and release date

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new phones outright, or you want to compare the full retail price to the minimum cost of the above plans, here’s the price for each Pixel 7/7 Pro model:

Pixel 7 (128GB): $999

$999 Pixel 7 (256GB): $1,129

$1,129 Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): $1,299

$1,299 Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): $1,449

$1,449 Pixel 7 Pro (512GB): $1,599

Every version of the Google Pixel 7 will be available from Thursday, 13 October.

Pixel Watch pieces and release date

Google also used its Made By Google event to officially introduce the first Pixel smartwatch, teasing also the upcoming Pixel Tablet. While the tablet won’t be available until next year, the watch is. Our smartwatch guru Florence does a deep-dive into the ins and outs of what the Pixel Watch is capable of over here, but some stand-out features to us include the addition of Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking – down to the second.

If you buy directly from Google, the Pixel Watch will set you back:

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi: $549

$549 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi: $649

For the moment, it’s only via Telstra you can score the 4G LTE version. If you’re interested, here are Telstra’s SIM-only plans to help you decide.

Both Pixel Watch models will be available from Thursday, 13 October.