Here Are the Cheapest iPhone 14 Plans in Australia

The new iPhone 14 was finally announced by Apple last month and, with the exception of the Plus, sales have been live for a few weeks now. In terms of handsets, the latest iteration of Apple’s smartphone series includes the standard model, the new Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max.

If you’re someone who always needs the latest piece of tech, or you’re looking for an upgrade because your iPhone 11 just isn’t what it used to be, we’ve collected all of the cheapest plans available for each iPhone 14 model.

The cheapest iPhone 14 deals in Australia

Across the board, it looks like Vodafone is offering the cheapest price for each handset, with the iPhone 14 (128GB) starting at $98.29/month over 24 months, with a monthly data allowance of 40GB.

If you trade in an older smartphone, Vodafone will give you trade-in credit plus an extra $150 credit as a bonus. You can check how much credit you’d receive for trading in eligible devices here.

Telstra is also offering a similar trade-in deal and will give you up to $1,000 in credit when you trade up from an eligible phone. You can check Telstra’s trade-in values here.

Cheapest 24-month iPhone 14 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) plans

iPhone 14 prices and release date

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new phones outright, or you want to compare the full retail price to the minimum cost of the above plans, here’s the starting price for each iPhone 14 model:

iPhone 14 (128GB) : $1,399

: $1,399 iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) : $1,579

: $1,579 iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) : $1,749

: $1,749 iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB): $1,899

Every version of the iPhone 14 has been available since Friday, 16 September – except the Plus, which finally hit stores on Friday, 7 October.

If you aren’t looking for a new phone plan, you can preorder the iPhone directly through Apple here, or through retailers like Amazon Australia.

If you’re still yet to make your mind up about which device you’re keen on, here’s our review of the iPhone 14 and our review of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

This article has been updated since it was first published.