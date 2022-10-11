Chadwick Boseman Honoured in New Wakanda Forever Featurette From Marvel Studios

Director Ryan Coogler and his Black Panther ensemble pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s memory in a new behind the scenes look at Wakanda Forever. The Marvel Studios sequel pressed on after the untimely death of the beloved actor, who so memorably portrayed King T’Challa onscreen.

Gathered in the featurette below are director Ryan Coogler, Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Tenoch Huerta (Namor).

Marvel Studios’ official description from the release reveals that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje in a “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Check out new character posters in the next slides:

M’Baku

Photo: Marvel Studios

Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Nakia

Photo: Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia.

Queen Ramonda

Photo: Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda.

Shuri

Photo: Marvel Studios

Leticia Wright as Shuri.

Namor

Photo: Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Okoye

Photo: Marvel Studios

Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Aneka

Photo: Marvel Studios

Michaela Coel as Aneka.

Ayo

Photo: Marvel Studios

Florence Kasumba as Ayo.

Riri Williams

Photo: Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

Namora

Photo: Marvel Studios

Mabel Cadena as Namora.

Attuma

Photo: Marvel Studios

Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Everett Ross

Photo: Marvel Studios

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres November 11, 2022.

