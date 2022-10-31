Canva is Down and Now Our Pictures Are Crap

It’s bad news for anyone that relies on Australian-founded global graphic design website Canva, with a widespread outage plaguing the platform’s website.

Reports that the Photoshop-adjacent online site was down started emerging at around 10 am AEDT.

Users on Downdetector were complaining that they were struck with a ‘500 – server error’ when using Canva, and that they couldn’t edit, nor save, their work.

This was confirmed by Canva itself, whose status page is showing confirmation of an outage.

Although Gizmodo Australia is being hit with the same outage note as others on the web, the mobile application on both Android an iOS is working for us.

Hang tight! We're working on it as we speak. You can also check https://t.co/fluLX5XW8f for updates. pic.twitter.com/ADmRPApWrQ — Canva (@canva) October 30, 2022

While there is no reason to think this outage is the result of anything nefarious, the Aussie startup darling back in 2019 experienced what Canva described as a “security incident”, with hacker organisation GnosticPlayers claiming responsibility for the attack that affected its 139 million users.

Canva says it is working on a resolution to the outage and will keep users updated on its progress. We’ll keep this post updated as we learn more, for now, you can crank out your old machine and use Microsoft Paint, like we had to.