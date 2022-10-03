Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s New Trailer Is a War for the Ages

The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer has just been released. The sequel to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking first instalment is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, immediately starting the movie — and the trailers — with a funeral. Watch the newest trailer below.

Featuring even more images of Talocan (which was previously assumed to be Atlantis) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the trailer makes it clear that the two nations are at war. We get some great action shots of Namor, Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and the Dora Milaje. There’s also a showdown between Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Namor that is… terrifying? A little bit?

At the end of the trailer, we also get an incredibly powerful image of the new Black Panther. It’s not known who is going to become the next Black Panther, but my bet’s on Shuri. The poster that was released shows Shuri and Namor mirroring each other, so the guess feels appropriate.

Image: Marvel Studios

Honestly, every part of this trailer is incredible. The music, the energy, the intensity. Even showing Namor flying with his little winged feet? I’m digging it. I’m enjoying all of it. Even from just the trailer it looks like the film is going to balance political manoeuvring, spycraft, and the kind of goofiness that I expect out of a Marvel film. The full breakdown of the trailer will be up soon.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.