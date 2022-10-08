6 Marvel Titles to Watch Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November brings us our third major Marvel movie of the year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel introduces some new faces and brings back some familiar characters, so it’s never a bad idea to familiarise yourself with some past Marvel titles before heading into the second Black Panther movie.

Here are the Marvel movies we suggest you watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Which Marvel movies should you watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Captain America: Civil War

We’re first introduced to the Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda in Captain America: Civil War. Both T’Challa and his father T’Chaka, the King of Wakanda, attend the UN panel to discuss the Sokovia Accords.

After the meeting is attacked by Bucky Barnes (in Winter Soldier mode), T’Challa dons the Black Panther suit and joins Tony Stark’s side to take down the man who killed his father.

Black Panther

If you only have time to watch one Marvel movie before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it goes without saying it should be Black Panther.

T’Challa may have worn the suit for the first time in Captain America: Civil War, but his origin story is fully fleshed out in Black Panther. We’re also introduced to key players like T’Challa’s family members, Shuri and Queen Ramonda, as well as the Dora Milaje.

Black Panther is monumental for so many reasons. From the diverse representation of Black culture to being Marvel’s first Best Picture Oscar nominee, this one is worth a watch any day of the week.

Avengers: Infinity War

The Black Panther is next seen in the Avengers’ big crossover event Infinity War. T’Challa welcomes the Avengers to Wakanda, where they attempt to keep the Mind Stone from Thanos’ grasp.

The final battle takes place on Wakandan soil, and we get to see the full might of the Dora Milaje and the Wakandan army.

Avengers: Endgame

After disappearing in the snap, we see a world without T’Challa in Avengers: Endgame. In his stead, Okoye has been communicating with the Avengers and we do get one interesting tidbit about underwater earthquakes that could have some relevance to the story in Wakanda Forever.

Avengers: Endgame has huge ramifications for the MCU and it’s also the last live-action appearance of Chadwick Boseman in the superhero role, so is worth watching again for that alone.

What If…?

Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as Black Panther before his tragic passing was in the animated Disney+ series What If…? The series shows off potential alternate realities in which we see T’Challa become Star-Lord and a zombie.

It’s not an essential piece of viewing prior to Wakanda Forever, but it is worth it to hear Boseman portray his iconic character one last time.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

It’s more of a bonus item, but some references to Black Panther do come up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes cross paths with the Dora Milaje as Ayo and two of her warriors hunt down the criminal, Baron Zemo. The Wakandans also contribute to Sam’s new Captain America suit.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes 3-5 are the ones to watch if you want to see all the Black Panther-related action.

When can you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After the massive success and love for Black Panther, it’s no surprise that a sequel has been in the works for some time and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally hit cinemas on November 10.

The sequel will be missing the presence of Chadwick Boseman, but there is a new Black Panther lined up to take the mantle, as seen in the trailer.

If you’d like to learn more about the movie, you can find our breakdown here.

You can start your rewatch of Black Panther Marvel movies over on Disney+.