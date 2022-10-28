Barbie’s Extremely Pink 523-HP Maserati Grecale Trofeo Can Be Yours

Barbie has been, and still is, a busy woman. She’s spent the last 63 years working in over 200 careers, spanning from modelling and photography to astronaut and Ferrari Formula 1 driver. And along that journey, she’s been the proud owner of many automobiles. But it’s time for a new badge to grace the iconic Barbie Garage, with this Neiman Marcus special edition 2022 Barbie Maserati Grecale.

OK, so this Grecale is not for Barbie, but it can be for one particularly dedicated Barbie fan. The utility vehicle was customised by Fuoriserie, Maserati’s in-house department in charge of making bespoke versions of Maserati models.

Image: Maserati

The 2023 Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo wears Barbie’s signature pink on the exterior, finished with an iridescent top coat — reminiscent of the rainbow iridescent pop in Barbie’s ‘90s outfits. Acid-yellow accents in the grille and side vents are a small nod to Maserati’s racing heritage. With such a noticeable car, you’ll want your privacy, so heavy tint is paired with blacked-out trim, grille and wheels. Don’t forget the Barbie signature and initial. The theme continues to the interior, with black leather finished with Barbie-pink accent stitching and the Barbie “B” monogram in the headrest.

Image: Maserati

The House of Fuoriserie started with a top-of-the-line Grecale Trofeo, bringing a 523-hp twin-turbo V6 engine. With that kind of power, and the space of an SUV… you’ll make it to any event quickly, and as stylish as Barbie would arrive.

If you, like me, saw this and were delighted, I’m here to prepare you for some bitter disappointment. The Barbie Grecale you see here is one-of-one, available exclusively through Neiman Marcus, revealed as part of the legendary retailer’s 2022 Fantasy Gifts collection. A second Barbie Maserati will be revealed some time in 2023.

If you want this custom pink Italian bombshell, you’ll have to shell out — to the tune of $US330,000 ($458,106), a hefty increase over the $US102,500 ($142,291) price of a normal Grecale Trofeo. But Maserati says part of the proceeds from the car will go to benefit the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which funds charities helping young girls build confidence, support and resources to work in typically male-dominated careers. After seeing that six-figure price tag, I might want to take Barbie’s lead and work a few extra jobs myself.

Image: Maserati

If you’re interested in owning the only Barbie Maserati Grecale on earth, Neiman Marcus encourages you to call 1-877-696-2737 “beginning promptly at 7:00 a.m. CT on October 20, 2022,” or you can visit NeimanMarcus.com/FantasyGifts for more info.