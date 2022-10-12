The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Australia-Wide Payments Issue Causing Processing Delays and Bank App Outages

Asha Barbaschow

Asha Barbaschow

Published 1 hour ago: October 13, 2022 at 7:23 am -
Filed to:australia
bankingoutage
Image: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Many Australians were on Thursday morning confronted with strange behaviour on their bank accounts, with an industry-wide outage rendering many banks unable to transfer funds.

The outage was brought to our attention in a tweet from ANZ bank, but the outage has now been running for nearly 12 hours.

The blue bank is also providing notifications through its app.

Screenshot provided by an ANZ customer to Gizmodo Australia.

According to Down Detector, reports first emerged around 7 pm on Wednesday that payments being sent were not being received at all.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is telling customers a similar thing as ANZ, asking people to not retry payments.

It is understood some CBA payments are going through.

Meanwhile, ING has a banner on its website that reads, “We are currently investigating an issue effecting payments across the network. We will update you here as soon as the issue is resolved. We thank you for your patience.”

Westpac, however, seems to think everything is A OK.

The issue, as you can see, is affecting the New Payments Platform and Osko payments.

The New Payments Platform, which now isn’t so new, is basically an upgraded banking system for Australia. It launched back in 2018. Its biggest selling point was that it allows for the transfer of money from one person to another in near real-time, using an email address or phone number rather than the traditional BSB or account number process. It was built by the Reserve Bank of Australia in consultation with 13 banks, comprised of the “big four” and some smaller ones.

Many banks built their own superfast payment infrastructure, but other smaller banks utilise the one built by Osko.

Up until now, you haven’t really needed to know how it all worked, let alone who was behind it, you just needed to know your mate could have your $30 within seconds.

This story is still developing and will update you as we learn more.

