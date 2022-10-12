Australia-Wide Payments Issue Causing Processing Delays and Bank App Outages

Many Australians were on Thursday morning confronted with strange behaviour on their bank accounts, with an industry-wide outage rendering many banks unable to transfer funds.

The outage was brought to our attention in a tweet from ANZ bank, but the outage has now been running for nearly 12 hours.

Hi everyone, we’re currently experiencing an industry-wide outage to New Payments Platform (NPP)/Osko payments made via Internet Banking, ANZ App and ANZ Plus. The processing of some payments may be delayed and some payments may fail… 1/2 — ANZ Australia (@ANZ_AU) October 12, 2022

The blue bank is also providing notifications through its app.

According to Down Detector, reports first emerged around 7 pm on Wednesday that payments being sent were not being received at all.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia is telling customers a similar thing as ANZ, asking people to not retry payments.

Hi there. The RBA is currently affected by an issue affecting OSKO payments, they’re looking into this and we will provide an update for our customers as soon as possible. Please don’t retry your transaction. ^Delz — CommBank (@CommBank) October 12, 2022

It is understood some CBA payments are going through.

Meanwhile, ING has a banner on its website that reads, “We are currently investigating an issue effecting payments across the network. We will update you here as soon as the issue is resolved. We thank you for your patience.”

Westpac, however, seems to think everything is A OK.

Hi Matt, we've aware that an issue had been identified by the payment platform operators and was impacting all payments across Australian Financial Institutions. Please know that this has since been resolved. ^Liv — Westpac Bank (@Westpac) October 12, 2022

The issue, as you can see, is affecting the New Payments Platform and Osko payments.

The New Payments Platform, which now isn’t so new, is basically an upgraded banking system for Australia. It launched back in 2018. Its biggest selling point was that it allows for the transfer of money from one person to another in near real-time, using an email address or phone number rather than the traditional BSB or account number process. It was built by the Reserve Bank of Australia in consultation with 13 banks, comprised of the “big four” and some smaller ones.

Many banks built their own superfast payment infrastructure, but other smaller banks utilise the one built by Osko.

Up until now, you haven’t really needed to know how it all worked, let alone who was behind it, you just needed to know your mate could have your $30 within seconds.

This story is still developing and will update you as we learn more.