The 2023 Federal Budget Tech and Science Announcements Already Made

The 2023 federal Budget is due to be handed down tomorrow night, and while it’s going to be heavy on the “family” side of things, with paid parental leave one of the lead announcements, there are also a handful of tech and science-focused initiatives expected.

We’ve had a few pre-Budget announcements made already by Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, including $50 million promised to Nyrstar to modernise its Hobart zinc smelter.

Zinc is a vital input for critical supply chains, including renewable energy infrastructure, construction materials and anti-corrosion coatings on steel.

“This investment will help strengthen Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability of valuable metals necessary to our transition to net zero by 2050,” Husic said.

This announcement isn’t a surprise, given it was one of the Labor party’s pre-election promises.

Husic also last week visited Adelaide, where he announced the government was giving a boost to advanced manufacturing by supporting the expansion of the Factory of the Future in the state. Funding of $10.1 million will be in tomorrow’s Budget, he said, to help Flinders University grow the facility, located at the Tonsley Innovation District.

“We want Australia to be a country that makes things both now and well into the future,” the minister said.

“The state-of-the art facility will help develop a dedicated workforce to bridge skills gaps in digital and advanced manufacturing technologies.”

Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that the 2023 federal Budget will include $50.5 million over four years to establish the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development Hub. The hub will be staffed by experts from Geoscience Australia, the CSIRO and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation to support the resources industry in critical minerals extraction.

It is expected, also, that the government will spend an additional $204 million to protect, manage and restore the Great Barrier Reef, bringing the total spend on the reef to $1.2 billion.

With the government focusing heavy on get more butts into electric vehicles, we’re expecting something to be said about EVs, at least as far as incentives or charging infrastructure is concerned.

But if we take a look over other pre-election commitments, we could expect something further on the ‘Powering Australia’ plan, which was touted as requiring more than 200 of the nation’s heaviest polluters to collectively lower their emissions over the next three decades to help achieve an economy-wide cut of 43 per cent by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050.

Still on climate, and Labor’s Rewiring the Nation initiative would see the investment of $20 billion to rebuild and modernise the grid.

Husic has already made progress on his plan to hire more tech workers, at least as far as signalling the government’s plan to have a plan, which will likely have some cash injected towards it as part of the 2023 Budget.

Already announced was Labor’s $2.4 billion NBN investment to help with network upgrades, so it’s unlikely more will be pumped into the National Broadband Network.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with any technology, science and climate-related announcements from this year’s Budget.

Head over here for the 2023-24 federal Budget papers (well, a countdown timer until they drop).