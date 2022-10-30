Australian Defence Contractor Appears to be the Latest Ransomware Victim

The Australian Department of Defence appears to be the latest victim of a data breach, the ABC is reporting.

It is understood that it isn’t the department itself, rather a communications platform used by military personnel and public servants from the Defence department.

The communications platform is called ForceNet.

ForceNet bills itself as a Defence e-communications platform used to “connect registered users within secure online communities”. It “facilitates auditable communication and information sharing, one to one and one to many, including targeted communications and support in emergency situations and to specific persons.”

The communications platform, the ABC said, has been hit by a ransomware attack.

It has been reported that Defence has been told no data of current or former personnel appears to have been compromised. Which, not trying to insight panic, was what Medibank said when it first realised its systems had been breached.

While details on the ransomware attack are scant, the ABC did say that Defence staff had received a message from the Defence secretary and Defence Chief that said the matter was being taken “very seriously”.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the provider to determine the extent of the attack and if the data of current and former APS (Australian public service) staff and ADF personnel has been impacted,” the report quotes the message as saying.

“If you had a ForceNet account in 2018, we urge you to be vigilant but not alarmed.”

It’s the latest in a bunch of cyber attacks suffered by Aussie businesses, with Optus, Woolworths subsidiary MyDeal and wine dealer Vinomofo, in addition to the aforementioned Medibank breach, plaguing the mainstream media news cycle of late.

This isn’t the first security incident to hit Defence, however. Four years ago, to the day, defence contractor and shipbuilder Austal said it had suffered a data breach, with the attacker attempting to extort the company. A year prior, In October 2017, it came to light that the theft of around 30GB of data from an unnamed Australian defence contractor had occurred.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.