Australia Post Now Delivering Data Packets as Well as Packages

Australia Post has announced Australia Post Broadband. As it says on the tin, this is the postal service’s new internet offering, using the National Broadband Network.

AusPost is already in the telecommunications game, offering mobile services that use the Optus network. But today, adding to its mobile offering, Australia Post is launching internet plans.

In total, there are eight plans. The cheapest will set you back $54 a month and for your money, you’ll get 11Mbps typical evening speeds. On all Australia Post Broadband plans you’ll get unlimited data.

Customers that switch to Australia Post Broadband by 9 January 2023 will also receive an introductory offer of 25 per cent off each month for the first six months of service. But, you have to bring your own modem or add $109 (once-off) to the below plans to purchase an Australia Post modem.

Australia Post Broadband plans

Let’s break down the Australia Post Broadband plans.

Basic: $54 a month. NBN 12/1, 11Mbps (typical evening speeds). For households of one-to-two people that use ‘light’ internet (basic browsing, mostly).

$54 a month. NBN 12/1, 11Mbps (typical evening speeds). For households of one-to-two people that use ‘light’ internet (basic browsing, mostly). Standard: $64 a month. NBN 25/10, 24Mbps (typical evening speeds). Again, for one-to-two people that use multiple devices and not heavy streaming, but some basic streaming needs.

$64 a month. NBN 25/10, 24Mbps (typical evening speeds). Again, for one-to-two people that use multiple devices and not heavy streaming, but some basic streaming needs. Everyday: $74 a month. NBN 50/20, 48Mbps (typical evening speeds). The Everyday Australia Post Broadband plan would suit up to four people in a household, HD streaming would be fine, too.

$74 a month. NBN 50/20, 48Mbps (typical evening speeds). The Everyday Australia Post Broadband plan would suit up to four people in a household, HD streaming would be fine, too. Everyday Wireless: $74 a month. NBN 75/10, 66Mbps (typical evening speeds). Much the same as the Everyday plan, just a fixed wireless connection.

$74 a month. NBN 75/10, 66Mbps (typical evening speeds). Much the same as the Everyday plan, just a fixed wireless connection. Premium: $94 a month. NBN 100/20, 97Mbps (typical evening speeds). Large households, several people using the internet at once. Australia Post says its Premium broadband offering will allow seamless ultra-high definition streaming.

$94 a month. NBN 100/20, 97Mbps (typical evening speeds). Large households, several people using the internet at once. Australia Post says its Premium broadband offering will allow seamless ultra-high definition streaming. Premium+: $104 a month. NBN 100/40, 97Mbps (typical evening speeds). Similar evening speeds as the Premium offering, but the addition of the plus symbol will give you faster uploads.

$104 a month. NBN 100/40, 97Mbps (typical evening speeds). Similar evening speeds as the Premium offering, but the addition of the plus symbol will give you faster uploads. Platinum: $124 a month. NBN 250/25, 200Mbps (typical evening speeds). The most expensive broadband plan from Australia Post, which will serve you more than well enough, but it will cost you.

For some context, Telstra’s NBN250 plan will cost you $140 a month (after their six-month discount runs out).

Australia Post didn’t say much more about its broadband offering, but its CEO said “Australia Post plays an important role in keeping Australians connected”. We’d love ‘innovation’ to include shopfronts being open outside of business hours but getting another broadband player will have to do for now.