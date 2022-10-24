Aussie Broadband Now Boasts an Almost 7% NBN Market Share

Aussie Broadband boasts an almost 7 per cent market share of all NBN connections in Australia.

Not a bad stat at all for the Australian telco underdogs.

According to slides shared as part of Aussie Broadband’s annual general meeting, the telco now has 584,793 broadband services connected, as of June 30, 2022. This is up by 46 per cent in a year, or, 25,305 connections.

When it comes to the National Broadband Network, Aussie now has a 6.46 per cent share of all NBN services.

“Since December, [Aussie Broadband] has taken more net additions than the rest of the industry combined,” the company wrote.

In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, Aussie added just under 30,000 NBN connections. The company then added a little over 40,000 in the three months to September 2021, and by the end of the year, Aussie had added around another 45,000 NBN connections. In the six months to June 30, 2022, Aussie then connected another 50,000-or so premises.

A lot of this information was also detailed in its full-year financial results. Those results also broke down the state percentage – with Aussie boasting an 8 per cent NBN market share in Victoria, 7.8 per cent in the nation’s capital, 6.8 per cent in WA, 6.3 per cent in Queensland, 5.9 per cent in South Australia, 5.6 per cent in NSW, 5.3 per cent in the NT and in Tasmania, 3.2 per cent.

The company also now boasts 4,953 mobile customers.

