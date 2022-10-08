Artist Joe Quesada Jumps from Marvel to DC Comics

Comic book writers and artists tend to alternate between working at Marvel and DC Comics fairly often, assuming they don’t break off to do their own stuff. Soon to be joining DC is former Joe Quesada, writer and artist who previously served as the editor-in-chief for Marvel the during the early 2000s.

During the New York Comic-Con panel for DC’s chief creative officer Jim Lee on Thursday, Quesada stopped by to announce that he’ll join the house of Detective Comics, which he previously did art and covers for in the 90s. Following that, he spend the last several decades at Marvel, and became involved in some important imprints for the comics publisher. The first of these was “Marvel Knights” in 1998, which famously focused on then low-profile characters like Daredevil, Elektra, and Punisher. When he became EiC, he partnered with then-Marvel VP Bill Jemas to establish the Ultimate Marvel line, which would ultimately become the basis for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image: Joe Quesada/DC Comics

For DC, Quesada’s been brought on to draw variant covers (which, in the case of artists such as Dan Mora, often precedes being brought on for a full book). The first covers of his new tenure will be issues for Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez’s current Batman run. He’ll be coming on as artist Mike Hawthorne is replacing Jimenez for an arc. This announcement comes months after Quesada revealed in May that he’d be leaving Marvel to work on personal projects. In more recent years at the House of Ideas, he was operating as its executive VP and creative director following a restructuring that resulted in Kevin Feige becoming the chief creative officer for Marvel overall.

You can look forward to seeing Quesada’s take on Batman with Batman #131 and #132 beginning in January 2023.

Image: Joe Quesada/DC Comics

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.