Amazon’s New Entry-Level Kindle Will Convince You to Ditch the Paperbacks

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you’re a bookworm, making the switch from paperbacks to eReaders is a begrudging transition. Not only is it an investment, but it often feels like it’s taking away from the experience of reading physical books. The smell of paper, the act of turning a page and proudly showing off just how much you’ve read of that fat fantasy novel.

If you’re going to transition to an eReader, you’re going to want to do it right. While it’s tempting to be lured in by the brand new Kindle Scribe or the Kobo Elipsa, those new to eBooks are better off trying an entry-level one before committing to a more expensive and therefore “better” eReader.

For that reason, I decided to review the all-new Amazon Kindle and give it a whirl. As Amazon’s 11th generation Kindle, it’s been given some serious love to ensure this eReader solidifies itself as the world’s #1 budget-friendly eReader.

Amazon 2022 Kindle (11th Generation) Review WHAT IS IT? Amazon's latest entry-level eReader model. PRICE $179. LIKE Dark mode, lightweight, updated and faster processor, fantastic battery life. NO LIKE Slow to wake up, touch can be too sensitive.

Amazon 2022 Kindle (11th Generation): Specs & Features

Dimensions: 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm

Screen size: 6 inches

300ppi

16GB storage

Available in classic black or denim blue

Battery life can last up to six weeks

Audible functionality via Bluetooth

Supports 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi networks

So, what’s new?

It turns out – a lot! For starters, the Kindle has upgraded its internal storage from 8GB to 16GB. That’s double the books of what most entry-level eReaders offer.

1GB of storage on a Kindle can hold about 250 to 300 books which is a lot, even for serial readers. So you can imagine what a flex it is to have a whopping 16GB for books alone.

The new Kindle has also been updated so you can download audiobooks onto it and listen wirelessly by Bluetooth. There is no audio jack, but let’s face it, it’s 2022 – who wants to use corded headphones anyway?

As you can imagine, the price has been inflated by $40 more than the previous edition, thanks to the addition of all these new features. This means that the standard Kindle is no longer the cheapest option on the market, surrendering its place to the Kobo Nia ($149.95). But with all the updated specs, $40 doesn’t feel like too much of a stretch.

This does make the choice a bit tougher if you’re choosing between the 11th Generation Kindle eReader or the basic Paperwhite, especially because they differ by $20 in price.

Design and display

It’s being touted as the lightest Kindle ever and, yeah, it shows. From the moment I unboxed it, I couldn’t believe it – it was almost featherlight, which prompted me to immediately snap a case on it.

Made from a combination of recycled magnesium and plastics, the 2022 Kindle is the latest in Amazon’s line of environmentally-friendly eReaders.

What’s fascinating is that the two available colours have a different ratio of the recycled materials that were used to craft them.

The black version uses 75 per cent of consumer-recycled plastics while the denim version has only 30 per cent. Either way, both colours feature 90 per cent recycled magnesium inside.

But its most welcome update is the fact that Amazon has finally blessed its baseline Kindle with dark mode. Prior to the release of the 11th generation Kindle, it only had an adjustable front light, which limits adjusting the display to either brighter or dimmer. As someone who loves to read late at night before bed, the blue light is quite jarring, harsh on the eyes and makes it harder to fall asleep. Especially, if you lack the self-control to stop at your last chapter.

Using dark mode immediately alleviates this problem. And, hey, we all know somebody who prefers to use dark mode all the time because of the “aesthetic”.

Lastly, the 300ppi display resolution isn’t anything remarkable, since it’s pretty standard across most eReaders. Every eReader in the Kindle range features 300ppi, which is the bare minimum. All it ensures is that the images and text on the screen look crisp and legible.

Battery life

The Kindle’s battery life is impressive. In the month that I’ve owned the Kindle, I was chuffed to see that I got through an entire read-through of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins-Reid without needing to recharge it.

I took about a week to get through Seven Husbands (since I’m not one of those Booktokers that can read an entire novel in one night) and there was barely a dint in its battery life.

However, keep in mind this might differ depending on how often you read and which light settings you use. For me, I didn’t even have to charge my Kindle for a month and that was from switching between standard and dark mode daily.

The only time I did was to see how quickly it charged. When it eventually dropped down to 50 per cent, I plugged it into my laptop and came back in 30 minutes to see that it juiced itself back to 96 per cent. For me, that was impressive – that’s as fast as it takes to charge my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Plus, when it’s in sleep mode and displaying your current read as its screensaver, the battery barely depletes itself.

User interface and navigation

I’m convinced that all eReaders are clunky with slow interfaces and the new Kindle is no exception. It’s only just slightly faster than previous eReaders I’ve contended with.

While its processor does make it a less annoying experience, navigating a massive library of eBooks is an adventure I’m reluctant to attend. It’s achingly difficult to navigate the online bookstore, so you’re better off making your purchase on your phone or laptop.

To this I question: why even add the ability to shop directly on your Kindle (or any eReader for that matter) if it takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete your purchase? It is gruelling to input your credit card number, that’s for sure. I refuse to use it, and I think all of you should refrain from it too.

In addition, the screen takes a good three to five seconds to wake up each time you flip the case open. That said, turning the pages is relatively seamless and quick, which is all that really matters.

Kindle 2022: The verdict

Amazon’s brand-new Kindle puts last year’s Paperwhite to shame.

As an entry-level eReader, you’d expect the bare minimum in terms of storage capacity, display and experience. But the 2022 Kindle takes the experience to a whole new level by upping the quality you’d expect from your basic eReader by giving you the most bang for your buck.

Its newly integrated dark mode is also a welcome feature for those who love to stay up reading until the wee hours.

But should you buy it? Absolutely. It’s well worth the price tag and makes the standard Paperwhite edition feel redundant (so long as you don’t mind the six-inch screen). You’ve got a big thumbs up from this bookworm.

Where to buy Amazon’s all-new Kindle eReader (2022)

The new 11th-generation Kindle is available at Amazon Australia for $179.