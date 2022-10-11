From PC Gear to Robovacs, These Are the Best Tech Deals in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you can’t wait until the upcoming Black Friday sales kick off at the end of November, or you’re just a really savvy Christmas shopper who always gets in early, Amazon is currently running another Big Smile Sale.

While not as massive as Amazon’s annual Prime Day, the Big Smile Sale isn’t without a few impressive deals. A few highlight offers include savings on select Dell laptops, up to 16% off kitchen appliances and up to $200 off ECOVACS robot vacuums.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.

How long will Amazon’s Big Smile Sale run?

The second Big Smile sale of 2022 kicked off on Monday, 10 October and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, 16 October. That means you’ve got a few days to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.

You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, here are the best tech deals for appliances, PC gear and videogames.

Some of these sales will also only be available for Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC

Save up to 32% off select Akko Keyboard

Keyboard Save on select Alienware laptops, monitors and accessories

laptops, monitors and accessories Save up to 20% on select Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers

mesh Wi-Fi routers Sabve up to 46% off Angetube webcams

webcams Save up to 41% off select ASUS products , including mechanical keyboards, Wi-Fi routers and headsets

, including mechanical keyboards, Wi-Fi routers and headsets Save on select Dell laptops and monitors

laptops and monitors Save on select Lenovo laptops, monitors and accessories

laptops, monitors and accessories Save on select MSI gaming laptops

gaming laptops Save up to $480 off select PRISM+ monitors

monitors Save up to 46% on select Redragon gaming accessories

gaming accessories Save on select SteelSeries gaming accessories

gaming accessories Save up to 41% off TP-Link networking products

networking products Save up to 46% off select Wavlink PC accessories

PC accessories Save on select monitors from BenQ, MSI and more.

from BenQ, MSI and more. Save on select storage devices from SanDisk, Western Digital and more.

The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home appliances

The best Big Smile Sale deals for robot vacuums

Save up to $300 off Dreame robot and stick vacuums

robot and stick vacuums Save up to $200 off ECOVACS robot vacuums

Save up to $500 off iRobot robot vacuums

robot vacuums Save up to $250 off Roborock robot and stick vacuums

The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games