From PC Gear to Robovacs, These Are the Best Tech Deals in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

If you can’t wait until the upcoming Black Friday sales kick off at the end of November, or you’re just a really savvy Christmas shopper who always gets in early, Amazon is currently running another Big Smile Sale.
While not as massive as Amazon’s annual Prime Day, the Big Smile Sale isn’t without a few impressive deals. A few highlight offers include savings on select Dell laptops, up to 16% off kitchen appliances and up to $200 off ECOVACS robot vacuums.
Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.
Table of Contents
How long will Amazon’s Big Smile Sale run?
The second Big Smile sale of 2022 kicked off on Monday, 10 October and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, 16 October. That means you’ve got a few days to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.
You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, here are the best tech deals for appliances, PC gear and videogames.
Some of these sales will also only be available for Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.
The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC
- Save up to 32% off select Akko Keyboard
- Save on select Alienware laptops, monitors and accessories
- Save up to 20% on select Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- Sabve up to 46% off Angetube webcams
- Save up to 41% off select ASUS products, including mechanical keyboards, Wi-Fi routers and headsets
- Save on select Dell laptops and monitors
- Save on select Lenovo laptops, monitors and accessories
- Save on select MSI gaming laptops
- Save up to $480 off select PRISM+ monitors
- Save up to 46% on select Redragon gaming accessories
- Save on select SteelSeries gaming accessories
- Save up to 41% off TP-Link networking products
- Save up to 46% off select Wavlink PC accessories
- Save on select monitors from BenQ, MSI and more.
- Save on select storage devices from SanDisk, Western Digital and more.
The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home appliances
- Save 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- Save up to 42% off select Anker products
- Save up to $224 off Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to 16% off the kitchen appliances from Breville, De’Longhi and more
- Save on select Canon cameras
- Save 50% off an Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle that includes Echo Dot (4th Gen) and the Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock
- Save up. to $199 off Eufy security cameras and smart home devices
- Save up to 29% off Flashforge and Voxelab 3D printers
- Save up to 16% off Google smart home devices
- Save up to $600 off LG projectors
- Save up to 30% off select Meross smart home devices, including light bulbs, smart plugs and LED strips
- Save on a range of Nanoleaf smart lights
- Save 29% off the Nvidia TV Shield Pro
- Save up to 37% off Vantrue dash cams
- Save up to $200 off Yamaha headphones and home audio
The best Big Smile Sale deals for robot vacuums
- Save up to $300 off Dreame robot and stick vacuums
- Save up to $200 off ECOVACS robot vacuums
- Save up to $500 off iRobot robot vacuums
- Save up to $250 off Roborock robot and stick vacuums
The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games
- Save up to 47% off selected PlayStation 4 games
- Save up to 39% off selected Xbox games
- Save up to 26% off selected video game accessories from Thrustmaster, PowerA and more