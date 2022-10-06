All 51 of New York Comic Con 2022’s Exclusive Funko Pops

Another New York Comic Con, another overwhelming, arguably intimidating number of exclusive Pop Vinyl figures. In fact, 2022’s slate includes nearly 50 toys ranging from the MCU to obscure Disney characters — so we’ve decided to let you know about every single exclusive Pop coming to the con and where you can get your hands on them, even if you aren’t attending.

Please note! At the time of this article’s publication, October 6, 5:00 pm ET, the assorted retailers haven’t opened pre-orders for their exclusive figures. But we’ve included all the sites that you should keep an eye on. Happy hunting!

DC Comics’ Superman Red

Image: Funko

This odd ‘90s incarnation of Superman is an Amazon exclusive. Head here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Statue of Liberty

Image: Funko

Amazon’s exclusive first-place Statue of Liberty is still likely doomed, but check for pre-orders here.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker With Lightsabers

Image: Funko

Two lightsabers didn’t help Anakin Skywalker in Episode II, but he’s still an Amazon exclusive.

The Last Kingdom Uhtred

Image: Funko

I don’t watch The Last Kingdom, but Amazon apparently does. Keep an eye out here.

Rubik’s Cube

Image: Funko

Take out years of Rubik’s Cube-based aggression against this Books-A-Million exclusive.

Peter Pan Smee With Skull Rock

Image: Funko

Captain Hook’s first mate Smee seems surprised to be returning to the pirate hideout. This deluxe set is a BoxLunch exclusive.

Brave Merida

Image: Funko

Entertainment Earth is clearly feeling Brave with this exclusive Pop.

Green Lantern Star Sapphire

Image: Funko

Entertainment Earth is also feeling, uh… sapphire with this exclusive? Man, there are a lot of these.

General Mills Mascot Kaboom

Image: Funko

Funko decided to save this ancient cereal mascot for its own Funko Shop.

Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori With Glasses

Image: Funko

Between the immense popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen and the very strange controversy abut Yuji’s “ROOK” glasses, it’s no wonder this is a Funko Shop exclusive. It’ll sell out fast.

Looney Tunes Yosemite Sam (Black Knight)

Image: Funko

Hey, there were varmints in the Middle Ages, too. Find Sam at Funko Shop.

Disney’s Clarabelle Cow

Image: Funko

This 1927 Disney character is experiencing a little bit of a renaissance recently — a little bit. She’s a Funko Shop exclusive.

Loungefly The Nightmare Before Christmas Bag With Zero (Glitter)

Image: Funko

This extra-exclusive Pop only comes bundled with this Loungefly bag, and is limited to 3,000 pieces. But you’ll still only find it at the Funko Shop.

Secret Invasion Nick Fury

Image: Funko

When we saw Nick Fury in the Secret Invasion trailer, he had both of his eyes. So what’s going on here in this Funko Shop exclusive?

Free Guy Guy

Image: Funko

Contrary to the name, Guy will not be free at the Funko Shop.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Roger Rabbit

Image: Funko

Who (Will Have) Sold (This) Roger Rabbit? Funko Shop, of course.

TMNT x Power Rangers Mikey as Yellow Ranger and Raphael as Red Ranger

Image: Funko

These Funko Shop exclusives are sold separately, but what really bugs me is how Michaelangelo’s bandanna is orange instead of yellow. Yes, I know it’s accurate, but colours clash, dude.

The Notorious B.I.G. With Fedora (Gold)

Image: Funko

No notes. Funko Shop.

Blue’s Clues Steve with Handy Dandy Notebook

Image: Funko

This idea of Steve in a graveyard makes me sad so I’ll personally pass on this Pop. But you do you at the Funko Shop.

Stranger Things Vecna and Dungeons & Dragons Vecna (2-Pack)

Image: Funko

Oh, this is fun. Stranger Things’ version of the iconic Dungeons & Dragon villain will be sold alongside the original D&D incarnation of the evil lich. Expect this two-pack to be snapped up quickly at the Funko Shop.

Polaroid Camera

Image: Funko

You must be [pointing to a list of ascending numbers] this old to have any idea what this is. Anyone can know it’s a GameStop exclusive, however.

Dragon Ball Z Cell (Second Form)

Image: Funko

Cell didn’t stay in this second form long in Dragon Ball Z, but this GameStop exclusive is forever.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Five-Headed Dragon (6-inch)

Image: Funko

This classic Yu-Gu-Oh Duel Monster stands an extra-large six-inches tall over at GameStop,

G.I. Joe Sergeant Slaughter

Image: Funko

GameStop is offering the pro-wrestler-turned-Joe to help keep all your other Pop figures in line.

Dragon Ball Super Ultra Instinct Goku -Sign- or With Kamehameha (Metallic)

Image: Funko

On the left, Dragon Ball Super’s Goku in his Ultra Instinct -Sign- mode; on the right, Ultra Instinct Goku prepping a Kamehameha attack. Although they’re both metallic variants, the former is a Hot Topic product and the latter comes from Chalice Collectibles, and they’re each sold separately.

Ouran High School Host Club Kaoru and Hikaru Hitachiin

Image: Funko

Unlike those Gokus, these twins from the hit ‘00s Ouran High School Host Club manga and anime series are sold together over at Hot Topic.

Batman Emperor Joker

Image: Funko

The Joker has always been one of Batman’s most formidable foes, but Emperor Joker basically has the powers of a god after tricking the reality-manipulating Mr. Mxylptlyk into passing over his powers. Hot Topic celebrates the universe’s new ruler with this Pop.

One Piece Luffy With Going Merry

Image: Funko

Luffy’s first ship is no longer with the Straw Hat Pirates , alas, but you can remember the good times with this deluxe Hot Topic set.

Paulie Pigeon and Pizza Rat

Image: Funko

The New York Comic-Con mascot and the internet sensation of 2015 are both are available exclusively at the con, sold by the con presenters Reed Pop, so you’ll have to attend to find them. Each sold separately.

Harry Potter With Gryffindor Sword and Basilisk Fang

Image: Funko

I can’t image how many Pop figures of Harry Potter there are, and I’m too scared to check. This one’s a Target exclusive.

I Am Groot Groot

Image: Funko

He is Groot. He’s a Target exclusive. ‘Nuff said.

Jurassic World Dominion Kayla

Image: Funko

I saw Jurassic World Dominion but all I remember is that there were at least as many locusts as dinosaurs in it. Maybe she flew a plane? If you remember, you might want this Target exclusive.

Parks & Recreation Mona-Lisa

Image: Funko

Target brings Jean-Ralphie’s sister and equal disaster of a person, Mona-Lisa, to the Pop line.

Ted Lasso Coach Beard

Image: Funko

Trying to explain this Target-exclusive figure of Ted Lasso’s assistant coach requires more time to explain than I have, but those who know, know — and will want this Pop.

Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly Gloomy Bear With Mask

Image: Funko

This adorable, bloodthirsty Japanese anti-Hello Kitty comes in the normal version you see on the left and the “bloody flocked” version on the right. Both are Toy Tokyo exclusives, but they’re also sold separately. Keep an eye here for pre-orders.

Disney’s Professor Owl

Image: Funko

The little-known mascot of Disney’s very limited “Adventures in Music” series is a Toy Tokyo exclusive.

Borat

Image: Funko

Another Toy Tokyo exclusive. “Mah wahfe!” not included.

The Simpsons Jimbo Jones and Kearney Zzyzwicz

Image: Funko

Bart and Milhouse’s eternal bullies will bully your wallet by being sold separately. Jimbo (left) is comes from Toy Tokyo , while FYE got their mitts on Kearney (right)

DC Comics’ Aquaman

Image: Funko

It’s Aquaman. He’ll be at Walgreens. Guys, there are so many of these things.

Ben 10: Alien Force Swampfire

Image: Funko

I assume Walmart knows who this character is since it grabbed him as an exclusive, but I sure don’t.

Kitbull Kit and Doggy

Image: Funko

The adorable stars of the soul-crushingly depressing Pixar short can be yours courtesy of Walmart, so you can think about abused dogs and abandoned kittens every time you see them. Fun!

Harry Potter Neville Longbottom With Pixies

Image: Funko

Neville gets a lift in this Walmart-exclusive figure.

Star Wars: Andor B2EMO

Image: Funko

I may have gone Pop mad, but does this figure of the droid from the Andor TV series look kind of… phallic to anybody else? Just me? I don’t know what’s real and what’s a Pop anymore. Get him at Walmart.

The Office Kelly Kapoor (Halloween)

Image: Funko

Kelly Kapoor made for a hell of a Katy Perry on The Office, and Walmart must agree.