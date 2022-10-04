The ACCC Is Cracking Down on Companies Engaging in Greenwashing

The ACCC has today launched a campaign to identify misleading environmental and sustainability marketing claims, an act known as ‘greenwashing’. The campaigns will see the consumer watchdog trawl through thousands upon thousands of online marketing info to see if promises made match up to the real-world business.

In a statement, the ACCC said the greenwashing sweeps are being conducted over the coming weeks. With them, the ACCC has the broad aim of identifying deceptive advertising and marketing practices by businesses or industries.

At least 200 company websites will be reviewed in the sweep for misleading environmental claims across a range of sectors including energy, vehicles, household products and appliances, food and drink packaging, cosmetics, clothing and footwear.

“As consumers become increasingly interested in purchasing sustainable products, there are growing concerns that some businesses are falsely promoting their environmental or green credentials. Misleading claims about products or services undermine consumer trust and confidence in the market,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

She added the ACCC won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where it sees that consumers are being misled or deceived by such greenwashing.

Basically, the watchdog is concerned that some businesses are falsely promoting environmental or green credentials to capitalise on changing consumer preferences.

In late September, the ACCC issued a warning to businesses engaging in greenwashing claims.

“Businesses need to be ready to substantiate any environmental or sustainability claims when marketing their goods and services,” Rickard said at the time.

“Broad terms like ‘environmentally friendly’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ have limited value and may mislead consumers, as they rarely provide enough information about what that exactly means in terms of the product or service consumers are considering purchasing.”

The ACCC will also be conducting a separate internet sweep, with this one targeting fake or misleading online reviews and testimonials.

This will be the first of a series of smaller-scale sweeps focusing on deceptive practices in the digital marketplace, the watchdog said.

Specifically, the second sweep will target misleading reviews posted to business’ websites, Facebook pages and third-party review platforms.

“Misleading advertising by influencers on social media will be considered in a second sweep, which will focus on identifying posts that fail to clearly disclose advertising or sponsorship,” the ACCC added.

It forms part of the ACCC’s work on digital marketplaces.

“Unfortunately, consumers are facing an ever-increasing range of manipulative marketing techniques designed to exploit or pressure them, due in part to the huge number of online information sources available. Consumers often rely on reviews and testimonials when making purchases, but misleading reviews can be harmful,” Rickard added.

At least 100 businesses will be reviewed in this initial sweep, targeting areas in which consumers most commonly rely on reviews including household appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty products, food and restaurants, travel services, sport, home improvement, kitchenware, health products, as well as furniture and bedding.

The ACCC said it will publish findings of both the greenwashing and review practices sweeps “once they are collated and analysed”.