Absolutely Everything Announced at New York Comic Con 2022

Didn’t make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend? Don’t worry about it. We did, and we’ve compiled every iota of news, trailers, and descriptions of all the other footage that debuted at the convention, including the bananas teaser for season three of Star Trek: Picard, a look at the epic finale to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what’s coming on Doom Patrol and Titans, and so, so much more.

Television

Image: Prime Video

At a certain point, New York Comic Con may be forced to legally change its name to New York TV Con, because new trailers dominated the news. The Wheel of Time, Doom Patrol, Wednesday, and a host of new Star Trek trailers premiered along with tons more.

Movies

Screenshot: Illumination/Nintendo

Movie news, on the other hand, wasn’t nearly as in vogue as TV. The big reveal was the long-awaited trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie, starring a perfect Jack Black as the villain Bowser.

TV Animation

Screenshot: HBO Max

The mystery of what Mindy Kaling’s adult Velma cartoon would be like was solved when the first trailer was revealed.

Comics

Image: Joe Mora/DC Comics

New eras of Superman and the X-Men will begin next year, although things seem much sunnier for the Super-family than Marvel’s mutants (as per usual). The saddest news of the convention was the untimely passing of artist Kim Jung Gi, who was memorialised at the con.

Books

Image: Del Rey

More Star Wars and Last Airbender books? More Star Wars and Last Airbender books.

Everything Else

Photo: Kevin Hurler/Gizmodo

Finally, here’s all the great cosplay we saw at the convention, and boy, we saw a lot of it. And yet, somehow, there were almost as many Pop Vinyl figures…

