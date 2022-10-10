Absolutely Everything Announced at New York Comic Con 2022

Didn’t make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend? Don’t worry about it. We did, and we’ve compiled every iota of news, trailers, and descriptions of all the other footage that debuted at the convention, including the bananas teaser for season three of Star Trek: Picard, a look at the epic finale to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what’s coming on Doom Patrol and Titans, and so, so much more.
Television
At a certain point, New York Comic Con may be forced to legally change its name to New York TV Con, because new trailers dominated the news. The Wheel of Time, Doom Patrol, Wednesday, and a host of new Star Trek trailers premiered along with tons more.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer Is Here to Rule Them All
- The Wheel of Time Takes Another Spin in Its First Season 2 Sneak Peek
- Neil Gaiman Delivers a Good Omens Season 2 Sneak Peek at NYCC
- Titans’ Season 4 Trailer Welcomes a Bloody New Foe
- The Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Really Emphasises the Doom
- Tim Burton’s Wednesday Gets Mysterious and Spooky in New Trailer
- Star Trek: Picard’s Final Season Trailer Is Absolutely Bananas
- Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 5 Trailer is an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
- The Power of the Doctor Brings an End to Another Era of Doctor Who
- Things Get Biblical in the First His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer
- The Peripheral Digs Into William Gibson’s Thrilling Virtual Reality Mystery
- The Walking Dead Teases a Simmering Conflict in a New Clip
- The Midnight Club’s First Episode Is a Horror Record-Breaker
- The Muppets Mayhem Will Answer Just How a Muppet Gets in a Hot Tub (and More)
- Chucky Season 2 Promises More Chucky Than Ever
- Oscar Isaac Is Confident We’ll See More Moon Knight
Movies
Movie news, on the other hand, wasn’t nearly as in vogue as TV. The big reveal was the long-awaited trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie, starring a perfect Jack Black as the villain Bowser.
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Is A-Go
- V/H/S/99‘s Trailer Promises a Gleefully Gory Good Time
- The First Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Is a Monster-Filled Delight
- Jack Black May Be the Real Hero of the Super Mario Movie
TV Animation
The mystery of what Mindy Kaling’s adult Velma cartoon would be like was solved when the first trailer was revealed.
- Mindy Kaling’s Scooby-Doo Sleuth Uncovers a Mystery in the Velma Trailer
- Star Trek: Prodigy’s New Trailer Pits Janeway vs. Janeway
- The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer Brings Us Back to Xadia
- First Look at Legend of Vox Machina’s Chaotic Season 2, With Season 3 Just Announced
Comics
New eras of Superman and the X-Men will begin next year, although things seem much sunnier for the Super-family than Marvel’s mutants (as per usual). The saddest news of the convention was the untimely passing of artist Kim Jung Gi, who was memorialised at the con.
- Superman is Entering His Family Era in 2023
- Marvel’s 2023 Promises a Summer of Symbiotes and the Fall of X
- Static Shock and Batman Beyond Team Up for Milestone’s 30th Anniversary
- Artist Joe Quesada Jumps from Marvel to DC Comics
- Artist Kim Jung Gi Passes Away at 47, Honoured at New York ComicCon
Books
More Star Wars and Last Airbender books? More Star Wars and Last Airbender books.
- Star Wars’ Inquisitor Spotlight Continues with Rise of the Red Blade Novel
- R.L. Stine Says He Never Originally Intended to Write Goosebumps
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Aims to Expand Its Future in Print Media
Everything Else
Finally, here’s all the great cosplay we saw at the convention, and boy, we saw a lot of it. And yet, somehow, there were almost as many Pop Vinyl figures…
- The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 1
- The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic Con, Day 2
- The Most Awesome Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3
- Swishable, Swackable Lightsabers Have Dominated NYCC’s Show Floor
- All 51 of New York Comic Con 2022’s Exclusive Funko Pops
Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.