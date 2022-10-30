A Look at The Tokyo DisneySea Areas Inspired by Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

Disney fairytale fans rejoice, the new Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea is coming along and set to be completed in 2024. With Japan’s borders now open, you’ll soon be able to know a date to begin planning an international theme parks pilgrimage.

A progress update was featured on the Disney Parks YouTube channel which details the names of the Fantasy Springs port areas inspired by Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan. Watch the video below:

Here’s a closer look at Peter Pan’s Never Land with a full on pirate ship, Skull Island and Mermaid Lagoon.

Screenshot: Disney Parks

Rapunzel’s Forest has her tower and will include a dark boat ride based on the 2010 film.

Screenshot: Disney Parks

And Frozen Kingdom will highlight both Elsa’s icy castle and the land of Arendelle ruled by her sister Queen Anna.

There will also be a Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel which will include rooms inspired by Disney royalty and a selection of themed rooms that will look out into the park. It will also serve as the closest hotel hub into both Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland.

Fantasy Springs is set to open in 2024!

