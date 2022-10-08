8 Iconic Products Miniaturised Into Adorable Keychains

Miniatures are back in style, and brands are capitalising on it. My inner child is squealing with delight over all the cuteness. My tiny smartphone collection will look adorable in this tiny Trader Joe’s tote bag, released this week.

Brands like Louis Vuitton and North Face have all hopped on the trend of tiny versions of the most iconic designs within their realm. It’s an easy way to get fans of the brands to broadcast their fealty while helping Barbie put a little more “basic” into her closet. Here’s a look at some of the iconic keychains you can sport.

IKEA KNÖLIG bag

Image: IKEA

Let’s start with the original iconic mini: the IKEA KNÖLIG bag. You have to pay respects where they’re due. The ultimate utility bag can hold everything from backlogged dirty laundry to piles of plywood. The keychain version costs $US1.50 ($2) and can hold your most heavy-duty miniatures.

Trader Joe’s tote bag

I originally learned of Trader Joe’s tiny tote bags from TikTok after someone posted about lining up for it on launch day. The micro tote costs $US3 ($4) and features an actual grocery bag stuffed inside. It’s available in the checkout aisle at participating locations.

North Face Nuptse jacket

Image: Atmos

HypeBeast reported earlier this week that the North Face had unveiled a “fun new series” based on its iconic Nuptse jacket. They include the logo in its usual place, a working zipper, and a retractable hood. Unfortunately, you’ll probably have to import this, as it’s sold through the Japanese retailer Atmos.

Lands’ End canvas tote

Image: Lands’ End

I knew this tote but didn’t realise it was by Land’s End. This tiny bag costs about $US15 ($21) and comes in navy blue and red. You can also personalise it with an initial.

Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker

Image: Amazon

The iconic Sneaker. Chuck Taylors from Converse have been immortalised as a keychain in several colours. The price of the colours ranges from $US15 ($21) to $US20 ($28) on Amazon, or you can look for a vintage version on Mercari.

Whatever your favourite sneaker is

Although unofficial, a burgeoning community of sneakerheads has been making and swapping miniatures of their favourite iconic kicks. These white Nike Air Force 1s are hand painted and cost a little more than $US20 ($28) after shipping.

Nintendo controllers

Image: Box Lunch

I’ve been obsessed with trying to collect these tiny Nintendo controllers. There are two kinds, and both are officially licensed. I’ve only been able to find the NES controller, which sits in the drawer organised along with all the other tiny things.

Handbags

I also learned about the existence of this through TikTok: there’s such a thing as a micro bag. This one from Louis Vuitton is not exactly a keychain, as it can fit things inside and be carted around like a regular bag, but it’s definitely small. It has a resale value of a whopping $US1,160 ($1,610). Brands like Givenchy have also shrunk their iconic purse designs.