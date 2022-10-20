20 Gifts to Turn Every Day Into Halloween

The good news: There are only three days til Halloween. The bad news: Once that’s over, the countdown resets to 365. While some of you will be ready to move onto Christmas and its holiday brethren, many are about that spooky life all year. So in the spirit of giving tricks and/or treats, we’re sharing 20 picks to help you extend your horror-heavy lifestyle.

Michael Myers Glow Up

Even as a neon nightmare, Michael is still formidable. Find this exclusive online at Entertainment Earth.

Protect the House of the Dragon

Be a member of Kings Guard, but more like Cargyll, not Criston.

Klown Invasion

There are still select great finds at Spirit Halloween locations while they remain open, but their online store is open all year!

Running Up That Hill

And run toward this chibi Vecna stuffed toy from Hot Topic.

Eddie Forever

This Hot Topic fit honours Munson and shows your hellfire colours.

Frightful Fortunes

If a clown crashes your dinner, you should at least get a T-shirt. This It-inspired tee is available on WB Shop.

Ghostly Pallor

Zero has got you covered with this cute makeup brush set inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas from Box Lunch.

The Scent of Halloween Town

We’re hoping it’s pumpkin king spice. Available at Box Lunch.

Kidnap the Sandy Claws

This Shock, Lock, and Barrel inflatable is available at Box Lunch.

Dig Up the Dead

Look at this Coco desk sand garden! Find it at Box Lunch.

Little One, The World Is Your Familia

An adorable Dia de Muertos look for the baby! Get this Coco onesie at Box Lunch.

I Choose You, Pumpkin-Chu!

Find this delightful Pokemon and Halloween backpack at Box Lunch.

Theme Parks Make Me “Un Poquito Loco”

I love this Coco Magic Band and I hope it will help me fix my life at Disney during vacations by holding my ticket and reservations. The art of Miguel with skull makeup on, inspired by Dia de los Muertos, is great. You can pick it up on ShopDisney.

Foolish Mortals

There’s a band for the Haunted Mansion fan, too.

Cosy and Cosmic

This youth pajama set will make you feel ready in dreams. Cosplay can be cosy, people! Find it on ShopDisney.

A Dress For A Swinging Wake

A spooky fit for a Disney Parks visit to the Haunted Mansion from Her Universe.

Wakanda Forever

This casual Dora Milaje dress is perfect for the warrior energy that will be needed while watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Find at Her Universe.

Agent of Mischief

Fashionable no matter what variant you are. Find this Loki hoodie on Her Universe.

A Lydia Deets Vibe

This is how we feel all year. Find this Beetlejuice shirt on WB Shop.

Kaiju Attack!

It’s good to be the king. This Godzilla mask is available at Entertainment Earth.

