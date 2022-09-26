Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU

Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!

The Nun 2

THR reports Euphoria’s Storm Reid has secured an undisclosed “lead role” in The Nun 2.

Final Destination 6

THR also has word that Zach Lipovsky (Leprechaun: Origins) and Adam B. Stein (2021’s Fraggle Rock) are attached to direct a sixth entry in the Final Destination franchise for HBO Max.

The School for Good & Evil

Sophie makes a dramatic entrance during a class on how to make your finger light up like E.T.’s in a new clip from The School for Good & Evil.

Kids Vs. Aliens

Bloodthirsty aliens ruin a Halloween party in a teaser for Kids Vs. Aliens, the latest film from Hobo With a Shotgun director Jason Eisener.

Werewolf by Night

In a recent interview with The Direct, Werewolf by Night producer Brian Gay confirmed the special is meant to introduce monsters to the larger MCU.

I think one of the very cool things about the special is it’s just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU, right? So there’s not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there’s some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve been being tracked or hunted or kept at bay by these hunters. And I think, well, we don’t know exactly where they’ll pop up next, the idea is that, with this wide swath of different species and types, they’re going to pop up again. You’re going to see these guys in different ways, of course.

Relatedly, BigScreenLeaks reports the special runs just over 52 minutes long.

Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a photo of herself as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey in the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack.

Meet Kristin Ramsey…. coming January 2023

Cobra Kai

Speaking with Deadline, Jon Hurwitz confirmed negotiations are underway for the sixth season of Cobra Kai over at Netflix.

We’re still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet. What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.

Our Flag Means Death

According to Samba Schutte on Twitter, filming has officially begun on the second season of Our Flag Means Death.

The Winchesters

A new trailer for The Winchesters is scored to “Carry On, Wayward Son” by Kansas.

Wednesday

Wednesday enlists Thing’s help in a new clip from her upcoming Netflix series.

Rick & Morty

Finally, Rick takes a swing at Sailor Moon in a clip from next week’s episode, “Final Desmithation.”