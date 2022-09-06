Wendell & Wild Offers Up Stop-Motion Supernatural Hijinks

Netflix is catering to the goths again with Wendell & Wild, its upcoming stop-motion tale directed by Henry Selick (Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline), co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele (Nope), and co-starring Peele and his longtime Key & Peele collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. We’ve been wanting to see more of this one, and the painstakingly years-long process of shooting stop motion finally pays off with this new teaser.

We meet Kat (Lyric Ross), a teen who can see demons, as her backstory unfolds when an apparition leads to tragedy resulting in her becoming a young orphan and being sent to a home where not everything is what it seems. The stark imagery illuminated by the eerie greens casts a creepy look at her demon-filled world — with two sneaky demons in particular taking centre stage. Take a look at the trailer below!

One of the biggest and most exciting take-aways from this trailer is the creepy and signature silly partnership between Key and Peele as the title characters, demon brothers who creep into Kat’s dreams. We don’t know yet if they’re out to trick her or help the teen heroine go up against a bigger supernatural threat in this animated adventure. The film also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, and Ving Rhames.

Wendell & Wild is set for limited theatrical release on October 21 and on Netflix October 28. What do you think: is this another Nightmare Before Christmas-style perennial holiday classic in the making?

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.