Watch the All-Electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Take Off Like No Maserati Before It

Maserati is finally ready to show us what the 1,200-horsepower, all-electric GranTurismo Folgore can do, and the brand’s taken to YouTube to demonstrate it. The last GranTurismo dated back to 2007 if you can believe it, but the Folgore — the Italian word for “lightning,” and Maserati’s branding for all of its EVs to come — primarily updates the face and shoves a whole mess of batteries in the centre tunnel to bring an old coupe into a new era.

The sprint from a standstill to 96 km/h is disposed of in 2.6 seconds, and the Folgore will run all the way past 322 km/h if you let it — beating Maserati’s own estimation of a 290 km/h top speed earlier in development. In the above video, Head of Design Klaus Busse and Chief Communications Officer Maria Conti jumped into the electric two-plus-two with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, seemingly riding shotgun to emote the blistering acceleration for our viewing pleasure.

All throughout the video, the camera is pointed back toward the people in the cabin. We can’t see the dashboard and Maserati does not appear ready to show it yet, as it’s blurred in one scene. Conti notes the lack of buttons in the interior for a “clean and elegant” appearance. That would be quite the transformation from the previous generation GranTurismo, which may have been the last car on sale to use an old-school monochrome-green LCD screen by the time it left us in 2019.

Look at all those buttons! And the climate control display! (Image: Maserati)

We learn a few other tidbits about the Folgore in the film, like the fact it supports DC fast charging to provide 161 km of range in 10 minutes, but the bulk of information will be saved for a full reveal in 2023. I for one hope the entire formal unveiling is left to Sebastian to present, ideally with more wisecracks about fog peppered in.