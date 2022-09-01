Upgrade Your Imperial Armory With These Star Wars: Andor Action Figures

Even an evil fictitious organisation like Star Wars’ Empire can’t just throw out a new kind of trooper for every appearance. Sometimes, the Emperor’s finest just have to make do with a new coat of paint as they go out to persecute rebels and what have you — and that seems like it’ll be the case in Andor, if some of Hasbro’s latest Star Wars toys are anything to go by.

io9’s got your first look at two of the latest figures in Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series line of 6″ action figures, tying in with the launch of Andor on Disney+ later this month. There’s no rebellion to be found here, as these are two useful, if somewhat familiar, additions to the ranks of the Imperial forces on your shelf: an armoured Imperial Officer and a Shoretrooper, the latter fitting given the show’s Rogue One legacy.

Image: Hasbro

To the eagle eyed action figure aficionados among you, these will be familiar figures for the most part. The Shoretrooper itself recently got a re-release in Hasbro’s Black Series Archive line, designed to make older figures that were harder to find for new collectors available, and the new Andor version is much the same save for some minor paint differences and a few modifications like a holster for the figure’s new blaster pistol.

Image: Hasbro

The Ferrix Imperial Officer, meanwhile, is an all-black paint job of the Mimban “Mudtrooper” design, sans cape and gas mask, last seen in the Solo action figure line with a version of Han. With a new headsculpt depicting a generic officer and a blaster rifle, the Imperial Officer retains the ability to lower the goggles on the helmet over the eyes, making it fairly easy for collectors to assemble multiple as generic officers for their plastic legions.

Both the Shoretrooper and Imperial Officer figures will be available to preorder from Target exclusively from September 23rd at 9am ET — setting you back $US28 ($39) apiece — ahead of a release this fall. If you want to see more of these familiar foes in action, click through for even more pictures!

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Shoretrooper

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Officer (Ferrix)

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

