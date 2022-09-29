Updates From Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and More

Get a new look at Hocus Pocus 2. Jamie Lee Curtis teases her final scrap with Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette. Plus, a look at the new Orphan Black spinoff, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale. Spoilers get!

Magic

Appearing as a guest on Post Mortem with Mick Garris, producer Roy Lee revealed he’s financing a remake of Magic — the 1978 homicidal ventriloquist movie — helmed by director Sam Raimi.

I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films…actually…the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week. [Sam] loved the original movie and the book written by William Goldman.

Hocus Pocus 2

Following the events of the first movie, the Sanderson sisters claim they now kill teenagers on sight in a new clip from Hocus Pocus 2.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Kate Hudson enjoys dinner with a supernaturally-powered mental patient (Jun Jong Seo) in a clip from Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, available on VOD tomorrow.

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Laurie is now “trying to move on” from her hypervigilant fear of Michael Myers in a new Halloween Ends featurette.

Terrifier 2

Meanwhile, Youtubers praise the gory thrills of Terrifier 2 in a new “hype” trailer.

Slash/Back

Parasitic aliens invade Nunavut in the latest trailer for Slash/Back, available on VOD this October 21.

Interview With the Vampire

Deadline reports AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series has already been renewed for a second season.

The Mayfair Witches

Relatedly, Deadline has images of Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin in AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches. More at the link.

Resident Alien

In a conversation with TV Line, Resident Alien showrunner Chris Sheridan stated D’Arcy “totally changes the dynamic” of the show’s third season now that she knows Harry’s secret.

It’s going to change everything. That’s the glory of going into Season 3 with something like this is it totally changes the dynamic. Up to this point, it’s just been Asta and Harry figuring these things out. Adding D’Arcy changes everything because it allows Asta to take a step back. She doesn’t have to be the one that holds Harry’s hand for everything. D’Arcy also brings in this new energy. Where Asta is getting wary of all the threats, you have this new energy of D’Arcy coming in there wanting to know all this stuff. I think she’s going to come at this with a childlike enthusiasm. At the same time, Asta has worked herself into a place of trust with Harry over the last year and a half. D’Arcy doesn’t quite trust Harry the way Asta does. Now that D’Arcy knows that Harry is an alien, I think there’s an element of D’Arcy that isn’t ever really sure what he’s up to. So it’s going to throw a nice wrench into that dynamic moving forward and change the energy, which is great in the third season. It gives you a whole bunch of new stuff to play with.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Deadline also has three new photos of Avan Jogia, Krysten Ritter, and Keeley Hawes in Orphan Black: Echoes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk meets Man-Bull and El Aguila in a new clip from today’s episode.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Finally, Luke may or may not step on a landmine in the trailer for “Fairytale,” next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.